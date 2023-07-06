World

U.S. Embassy Car in Russia Attacked on 4th of July

World Russia Ukraine U.S. Embassy Moscow

A car belonging to the U.S. embassy in Moscow was damaged on July 4, according to local reports.

Russian police are investigating the incident in which the right rear door of the GMC Acadia was scratched with a nail and its tires pierced on Tuesday.

The media outlet SHOT and the newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets reported that the damage on the car was discovered by U.S. defense attache Brigadier General Aaron D. Drake.

A street sign reads "Donetsk People Republic's Square" in front of the U.S. embassy in Moscow. Russian media have reported that a car belonging to the U.S. embassy was damaged in a deliberate attack. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/Getty Images

Police are searching for the culprit who was likely to have been expressing their opposition to the U.S. according to SHOT.

With relations between Moscow and the Washington strained because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia's Federal Security Service trolled the U.S. Embassy with a billboard across from the embassy building, The Moscow Times reported.

The sign, which appeared on Tuesday, says: "Welcome to our peaceful country," with the words in the colors of the Russian flag, set against the backdrop of the Kremlin and St. Basil's Cathedral.

"With compliments of the house, FSB," it continues.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

