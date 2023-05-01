World

Russia Expects Counteroffensive 'Surprises' as Crimea Fears Grow

By
World Russia Russia-Ukraine War Crimea Volodymyr Zelensky

Russian troops should expect "surprises" if the long-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive gets underway, according to a pro-Kremlin analyst.

Ukrainian forces are expected to go on the offensive in the coming months, after repelling Russian attempts to capture the Donbas city of Bakhmut over the spring and summer, with heavy casualties reported on both sides.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his military is preparing to counter-attack during an interview with Scandinavian media on Saturday. Over the coming weeks the ground, which is currently saturated in mud, is expected to harden in eastern Ukraine, making offensive military operations easier.

Ukrainian soldier training before offensive
A Ukrainian soldier from the 28th Brigade trains for a critical spring counteroffensive against Russian troops. Moscow should be ready for "surprises" during the offensive, according to a pro-Russia analyst on state TV. Scott Peterson/GETTY

Russian journalist Mikhail Khodaryonok said in an appearance on the state-run Russia-1 television network that there is "no doubt" that a Ukrainian offensive will take place due to the level of Western military support provided to Kyiv over the past few months, which he says needs to "justify themselves."

"Due to this, there may be technological innovations that we are not yet aware of. Unfortunately, there will be surprises," he said.

Newsweek reached out to the Ukrainian and Russian Defense Ministries via email for comment.

Early on Saturday morning, a Russian oil depot in the Crimean city of Sevastopol caught fire, sparking an inferno that reached 21,500 square feet in size. Mikhail Razvozhaev, the pro-Moscow Sevastopol governor, said the blaze was caused by an attack from two Ukrainian drones.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military, confirmed Kyiv was behind the attack, which she said was "in preparation for the broad, full-scale offensive that everyone expects."

Humeniuk added that, in response to the attack, some Russian officials in Crimea were trying "to evacuate their families and leave Crimea themselves." Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 after being seized by force, though it remains internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.

On Monday, the British Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence report that Russian forces have "constructed some of the most extensive systems of military defensive works anywhere in the world for many decades."

"Imagery shows that Russia has made a particular effort to fortify the northern border of occupied Crimea, including with a multi-layered defensive zone near the village of Medvedevka," the briefing said. "Russia has also dug hundreds of miles of trenches well inside internationally recognised Russian territory including in the Belgorod and Kursk regions."

The Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad was struck by Russian missiles on Monday, leaving 34 people injured. General Valeri Zaluzhny, who commands the Ukrainian military, said other missiles were fired at Kyiv by long-range bombers but were successfully intercepted by air defense.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC