World

Russia Sees Explosions Quadruple Since War Began: Report

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

The number of explosions in Russia quadrupled in 2022, the year President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an independent Russian news outlet reported.

Verstka, a news organization founded shortly after the conflict began, cited figures from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation in its claim that a total of 83 explosions occurred in Russia in 2022—more than four times the number recorded in 2021 (20 explosions).

Since Putin's war in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022, there have been several major explosions, with attacks targeting warehouses and industrial sites. Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for strikes on Russian soil.

Reported drone attack in Moscow
A police officer stands guard in front of a damaged business center on Likhacheva Street, after a reported drone attack in Moscow on July 24, 2023. Explosions in Russia quadrupled in 2022, an independent Russian news outlet has found. STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images

The data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations included an October 2022 strike on the Kerch Bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, although the Black Sea peninsula is internationally recognized as Ukrainian. Kyiv claimed responsibility for that attack, and a July 17 strike on the same bridge.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's foreign ministry via email for comment.

According to Verstka, explosions on Russian territory last year killed 55 people and injured 10,647 others. The outlet reported that the yearly number of explosions in Russia hasn't exceeded 20 in the past 10 years, despite terrorist attacks and gas leaks in residential buildings. It also said that before 2022, the number of victims was in the hundreds, not thousands.

In 2021, a total of 482 people were injured in explosions in Russia, the news outlet found.

Last year, the most common cause of explosions was an explosive object (for example a bomb, rocket, mine, or grenade). Explosions that occurred due to such objects accounted for 55 cases. Verstka said that indicates the increase in the number of explosions last year is directly related to hostilities, or the ongoing war in Ukraine.

While data isn't yet available for explosions that have occurred on Russian soil in 2023, there have been a string of explosions at industrial sites across the country in recent months.

On Wednesday, an explosion rocked a factory in a city near Moscow that is manufacturing optical systems for Russia's military. Photos and videos circulating on social media showed a column of smoke rising into the sky.

Read more

At least one person died and 60 others were wounded, while about 12 people were unaccounted for, officials said. Newsweek couldn't immediately confirm those numbers.

The cause of the explosion at the factory, located some 46 miles from the capital, remains unclear. Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported on Thursday that investigators had detained the technical director of the Piro-Ross fireworks company, which was reportedly renting the building.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC