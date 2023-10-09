World

Russia Seeks to 'Frame' Ukraine with 'Trophy' Western Weapons in Gaza: Kyiv

Russia has "handed over" Western weaponry captured from Ukrainian fighters to Hamas militants fighting in southern Israel and the Gaza Strip, Ukraine's military intelligence agency has said.

The Russian Army has given "trophy weapons" made by the United States and European Union countries, taken from Kyiv's fighters over the course of the 20-month-old war, Ukraine's GUR agency said in a statement on Monday.

Moscow would then claim the Ukrainian military is selling such Western-donated weapons to Hamas "on a regular basis" as part of a false-flag operation, the GUR added.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email.

Russian Army officers examine assault rifles captured in Ukraine on August 15, 2023, in Kubinka. Russia has "handed over" Western weaponry to Hamas militants, Ukraine's military intelligence agency said. Contributor/Getty Images

In mid-June, Newsweek reported that Israel's military was concerned about the possibility that U.S. and Western-made weapons flooding into Ukraine could end up in the hands of Israel's enemies in the Middle East.

"We are very worried that some of these capabilities are going to fall to Hezbollah and Hamas' hands," a high-ranking Israeli commander told this publication on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic.

The alleged plan would look to discredit Ukraine's military and stem the tide of military aid from Kyiv's Western supporters, the GUR said. Ukraine relies heavily on Western donations of military aid to sustain its war effort against the Kremlin's forces.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

