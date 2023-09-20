World

Russia's $50m Su-34 Fighter Jet Crashes in Voronezh

A Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet has crashed in Russia's Voronezh region, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry said two crew members who were on board the $50 million fighter jet were able to safely eject from the aircraft before it crashed at around 10 a.m. local time.

Officials said the supersonic jet crashed "while performing a scheduled training flight" without ammunition, and that the cause of the crash could have been a technical malfunction.

A Su-34 bomber jet
A Su-34 bomber jet with then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev aboard flies over the Kubinka airfield near Moscow in Kubinka on March 28, 2009. A Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet has crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/AFP/Getty Images

There is "no threat" to the health of the crew, the statement said. The jet reportedly fell far from populated areas.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Defense Ministry via email for additional comment.

According to data compiled by Newsweek last month, more than a fifth of Russia's known manned aircraft and helicopter losses since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have not been due to enemy action.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.

