World

Fire at Russian Defense Ministry Sparks Speculation

By
World Russia Ukraine Fire Russia-Ukraine War

Moscow has denied that there was a fire at a Russian Ministry of Defense building following reports that a blaze had broken out on its balcony.

Social media users shared video and reports about smoke and the smell of burning plastic emanating from the MOD building on Frunzenskaya Embankment in the center of Moscow on Wednesday.

On some Telegram channels eyewitnesses reported a pungent smell around the building. CNN reported on video that showed smoke surrounding the building and a woman is heard saying: "The smell of burning is horrible."

Russian defense ministry building
This photograph shows the main building of the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow on February 11, 2022. Authorities have denied reports that part of the building was on fire on Wednesday. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/Getty Images

"A fire broke out on a balcony at the Ministry of Defense building," state news agency Tass initially quoted an emergency services source as saying on Wednesday night and said that emergency services were at the scene. However, local officials later said a fire had not been detected at the building, according to the same agency.

"The fact of the fire has not been confirmed, since no fire was found upon the arrival of the fire department," said Moscow's Ministry of Emergency Situations, which Newsweek has contacted for comment. It added there were no reports of casualties.

Russian military targets such as airfields and depots have been hit amid the war in the Ukraine started by Vladimir Putin. Russia has blamed Ukraine for some of the attacks, which have increased in frequency in the last few months.

Earlier in May a small explosion at the Kremlin, apparently caused by two drones, was described by Moscow as an attempt on Putin's life.

Ukraine denied responsibility but The New York Times reported on Thursday that U.S. officials believe the drone attack "was likely orchestrated" by one of Ukraine's special military or intelligence units.

A preliminary assessment using intercepted communications did not reveal to U.S. intelligence who carried out the attack or whether President Volodymyr Zelensky or his inner circle knew of the operation, though some U.S. officials believe he did not.

Read more

The Times reported the attack was one of a number of operations that have made American officials "uncomfortable" amid concerns that they risk Russia blaming the U.S. —Ukraine's biggest supplier of military equipment—and retaliating by expanding the war beyond Ukraine.

Some U.S. officials initially considered the Kremlin drone attack to be a "false flag" operation by Moscow to give a pretext to escalate its invasion of Ukraine.

But the Times reported that intercepted communications showed Russian officials were surprised by the drone intrusion, which undermined the perceptions of Moscow's air space surveillance capabilities.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC