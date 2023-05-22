News

Russia Forms 'Elite' Group After Air Forces 'Severely Underperformed': U.K.

By
News Russia Russia-Ukraine War Vladimir Putin Ukraine

The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense on Monday reported Russia is "highly likely" developing an "elite" attack aviation group for use in Ukraine after its regular air force units have "severely underperformed" throughout the course of the nearly 15 months of war.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, his military reportedly had an air force that was more than 10 times larger than Ukraine's. But a major talking point among military analysts has been Russia's inability to establish air superiority, which is often a common objective for militaries during the early stages of a conflict.

According to an intelligence update from the British defense ministry, Russia is seeking to make its aviation forces a factor in the war with the formation of the elite group.

Code-named "Shtorm," the attack unit will reportedly consist of one or more squadrons of Su-24 Fencer tactical bombers and Su-34 Fullback fighter-bombers, as well as a squadron of attack helicopters.

Russian Military Helicopters
Russian military helicopters fly over Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2021. Attacks helicopters and bombers are reportedly part of an "elite" attack aviation group Russia is forming for battle in Ukraine. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

"The mix of aircraft types suggests the group will have a primary role of ground attack missions," the U.K.'s defense ministry wrote in its Monday assessment. "The creation of the group highlights how Russian assesses its regular air force squadrons have severely underperformed in their core function of conducting airstrikes on Ukrainian lines."

The British defense ministry's update comes after the London-based think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) released a report on Friday that detailed how Russia's military has learned from past battlefield mistakes to become a more challenging opponent for Ukraine.

The RUSI researchers behind the report wrote of improvements across the various branches of Russia's forces, including its engineering units, as well as the tank and artillery brigades. The report also highlighted the strength of the country's air defenses and its "potent" electronic warfare (EW) systems.

However, the report found Russia's infantry units are still suffering from low morale, which has undermined cohesion on the battlefield, while Putin's aviation units were also found to have not been a significant factor in the war.

Jack Watling, co-author of the RUSI report, told Newsweek on Friday that Russia had "tried to achieve air superiority and failed."

"They determined that the loss rate for aircraft was unacceptable and have since been husbanding their planes and pilots," Watling said. "They could decide in the future to accept more losses to do damage to the Ukrainians. It remains a serious threat that shapes planning."

Russia may now be retooling their air strategy, according to the British defense ministry. In order to attract "highly skilled and motivated" pilots, the U.K. intelligence update said Russian media has reported that Russia's Ministry of Defense is "offering large pay incentives and opening recruitment to retired aviators."

Philip Ingram MBE, a former British military intelligence officer and founder of Grey Hare Media, told Newsweek on Monday that he's skeptical about how effective the "Shtorm" unit will be.

Read more

"I think this call by the Russians for an 'elite air and aviation attack group' is yet another sign of utter desperation," he said. "The fact that Russia air and aviation has not had a greater impact on operations to date, given they should have total air superiority through numbers alone, gives a real insight to the state of the Russian air force and aviation units."

Ingram also compared the new aviation unit to the Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries, which has been instrumental in the war when Russia's formal military has come up short.

"Calling for a 'Wagner of the Air' type of group is a clear sign of desperation and a real shortage of experienced and capable pilots. Bringing retired pilots back wont help as they will have lost any currency and will have no experience dealing with the sophisticated air defense capability now in Ukrainian hands," he said. "The Russians are clutching at straws."

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC