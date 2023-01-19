Russia's FSB Accuses U.S. Citizen of 'Biological' Espionage

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced that it had opened a criminal case against an unnamed American citizen on allegations of engaging in "espionage" related to "biological topics."

The FSB—primarily responsible for internal security and counterintelligence—published a short statement on Thursday detailing the action but giving little detail.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has opened a criminal case against a U.S. citizen on the grounds of the corpus delicti provided for in Article 276 of the Criminal Code 'Espionage,'" the statement published on the FSB website read.

"The American is suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation."

The statement gave no indication on the U.S. citizen's identity, nor whether an arrest took place. Newsweek has contacted the State Department and the Russian Foreign Ministry to request comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.