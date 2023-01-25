Russian Media Demands 'Germany Must Be Defeated' After Ukraine Gets Tanks

Vladimir Solovyov, a Kremlin propagandist who has issued threats to the West on his radio and TV shows, has referred to Germany's Nazi past in response to Berlin's agreement to deliver Kyiv sought after Leopard 2 tanks.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Wednesday he would allow Ukraine to initially get 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks, after weeks of criticism that Germany was not doing enough to help Kyiv fight Russian aggression.

But on his radio show Full Contact, Solovyov said that the decision showed how the Germans "no longer remember their guilt," referring to World War II. "There are no longer any repentant German politicians."

"Germany has forgotten about its historical guilt and thinks it can do anything," he said in the clip tweeted by Francis Scarr of BBC Monitoring.

Solovyov really isn't happy about reports that Germany has agreed to give Ukraine tanks



"The denazification of Germany" reads the caption on the live stream of his radio show this morning pic.twitter.com/DH44DbuVgG — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) January 25, 2023

"This means that Germany must be defeated," he said, referring to how "memory of the atrocities committed by German Nazis and their lapdogs will never go away."

The Kremlin line, which Solovyov pushes, says that part of the justification for Russia's invasion of Ukraine was to "denazify" the country, which has been roundly rejected by Kyiv and internationally.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.