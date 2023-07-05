Russia Has Lost Half Its Combat Capability in Ukraine: U.K. Defense Chief

Russia's military is greatly diminished in Ukraine, according to Britain's defense chief.

"Russia has lost nearly half the combat effectiveness of its army," Admiral Tony Radakin said Tuesday during a parliamentary hearing.

Radakin, who is the formal head of the U.K.'s armed forces and holds the title of chief of the Defense Staff, also described Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine as "a catastrophic failure" and Russia's forces as too "weak" to launch their own counteroffensive.

During the Defense Committee hearing, Radakin spoke at length about Ukraine's counteroffensive, which many analysts say began in early June. Though Radakin defended the military operation after criticism that it's progressed too slowly, he acknowledged that Russian mines and Ukraine not having military equipment it has requested from allies have slowed President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces.

The Ukrainian crew of an infantry fighting vehicle is seen during military training on May 29 in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Britain's military chief said Tuesday that "Russia has lost nearly half the combat effectiveness of its army." Evhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

"The question is: How do you take a front line that is more than a thousand kilometers long and turn it into more of a problem for Russia than for Ukraine?" Radakin said. "That is why you are seeing multiple axes being probed and feints by Ukraine."

Despite numerous factors working against Ukraine's military, the admiral said, it has managed to make major gains in the ongoing counteroffensive. "Even in the last few weeks, Ukraine has taken back more ground than Russia has taken in the last year," he said.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

As Radakin pointed out, Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials have reported in recent weeks that Kyiv's forces have regained control of several villages Russia had seized during its military campaign. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have turned their attention again to the city of Bakhmut, which Russia said it captured in May.

Elsewhere during the hearing, Radakin said Russia continues to expend ammunition and equipment at a high rate.

"Last year, [Russia] fired 10 million artillery shells but at best can produce 1 million shells a year. It has lost 2,500 tanks and at best can produce 200 tanks a year," Radakin said.

In addition, Putin's forces continue suffering huge troop losses in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russia has lost 231,030 troops since the start of Putin's invasion on February 24, 2022.

Ukraine reported on May 17 that Russian troop losses had hit the 200,000 milestone, which means many of the 31,000-plus troops lost since that time came during Ukraine's counteroffensive.

However, exact numbers regarding troops are difficult to assess, and some Western estimates put the Russian toll lower. Russia itself rarely comments on troop losses. The last figure from the Russian defense minister, which came in September 2022, was just under 6,000.