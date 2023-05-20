Russia Issues Warning to West Over F-16 Jets: 'Escalation Scenario'

Russia has warned that the Western supply of F-16 jets to Ukraine presents "colossal risks" following the announcement that the U.S. had agreed that Kyiv could receive the aircraft it has long called for.

"Movement is under way on the so-called escalation ladder," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in response to the news that the U.S. would allow Western allies to give jets to Ukraine and assist with training.

"We see that the Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario," he said, according to the Tass state news agency.

"It involves enormous risks for themselves. In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the set goals," the deputy minister added.

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday for the G7 summit.

F-16 fighter jets takes part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, central Poland on October 12, 2022. The U.S. has said it would help Ukraine's allies provide Kyiv with the fighter jet is has long called for to fight Russian aggression. RADOSLAW JOZWIAK/GETTY

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.