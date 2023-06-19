Russian Ka-52 Alligator Helicopter Shot Down Over Ukraine—Kyiv

Russia has lost a Ka-52 "Alligator" combat scout-attack helicopter, Kyiv has said, as Ukraine forges on with its counteroffensive efforts.

The helicopter was shot down on Sunday afternoon, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said in a post to social media. However, the Ukrainian military did not specify where the helicopter was targeted.

This brings Ukraine's tally of Russian helicopter losses to 305 since February 24, 2022, as of Monday, according to the General Staff.

Newsweek could not independently verify these figures, and has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email.

Dutch open-source outlet Oryx has recorded that Russia has lost 90 of its helicopters in its invasion of Ukraine, 35 of which are Ka-52 "Alligators." However, the true count may be higher, as this tally only includes visually-verified losses.

Kamov Ka-52 Hokum-B helicopters fly by during rehearsal for parade marking the 70th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, May 5, 2015 in Moscow, Russia. Russia has lost a Ka-52 "Alligator" combat scout-attack helicopter, Kyiv has said, as Ukraine forges on with its counteroffensive efforts. Host photo agency/RIA Novosti via Getty Images

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine had lost 239 helicopters in the same time frame. According to Oryx, Ukraine's helicopter losses stand at 31 to date.

On Thursday, Ukraine's military said Russia had lost "five times more" helicopters fighting in Ukraine than it had during the two wars Moscow fought in Chechnya after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

This comes as Ukraine continues to take territory in the south and east of the country in the early stages of its long-anticipated counteroffensive.

Kyiv's fighters carried out counteroffensive operations "on at least four sectors" of the front line with Russia on Sunday, the U.S. think tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), said in its daily assessment. They made "limited territorial gains," the think tank said.

Western analysts have said for several days that Ukraine has been capturing territory at points on the front line. However, Moscow has carried out "relatively effective defensive operations" in the south of the country, the British Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the south, during the past week, there was an offensive in several directions," Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday morning.

In the last two weeks, eight settlements were captured by Ukraine, Maliar said in a post to Telegram. In her count, she included Piatykhatky, a village in the contested Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine.

A Russian-backed official in the region said on Sunday that Ukraine's forces sustained "enormous losses" but Kyiv's operations "yielded results" and seized the settlement.

Yet Russia's Defense Ministry denied this on Sunday, saying the "attack on the settlement of Pyatikhatyi was repulsed."

"More than a dozen tanks, armored vehicles and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed," it said in a post to Telegram.