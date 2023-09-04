World

Russian Kamikaze Drone 'Detonated' on NATO Territory: Ukraine

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

A Russian kamikaze attack drone detonated on the territory ofNATO member state Romania, Ukraine said on Monday, while the Romanians denied the claim.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko cited the country's state border service as saying that an Iranian-made Shahed drone detonated on Romanian soil during a mass attack by Russia on the Danube River port of Izmail in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, overnight.

An attack on a NATO country would trigger Article 5 of the NATO charter on collective defense, which means that "an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies."

Remains of a Shahed 136
Remains of a Shahed 136 at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. A Russian kamikaze attack drone detonated on the territory of NATO-member Romania, Ukrainian officials said on Monday, while Romania denied the claim. Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

"This is further confirmation that Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states," said Nikolenko in a statement on Facebook.

"We urge partners to accelerate the provision of Ukraine with additional modern anti-missile and anti-air defense systems, as well as combat aviation, which will strengthen the protection of Ukraine's infrastructure and neighboring countries."

When contacted for comment, Romania's Defense Ministry referred Newsweek to a statement it issued on Monday.

The ministry "categorically denies the information from the public space regarding a so-called situation that occurred during the night of September 3 to 4, in which Russian drones allegedly fell on the national territory of Romania.

"At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation generate direct military threats to Romania's national territory or territorial waters," it said.

The ministry added that Russian attacks against civilian targets and infrastructure in Ukraine are "unjustified and are in deep contradiction with the rules of international humanitarian law."

However, Colonel Andrii Demchenko, a spokesman for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, told news outlet Ukrainska Pravda that border guards has recorded two detonations on Romanian soil.

"Through the designated communication channels, Ukrainian border guards informed their Romanian counterparts that they had recorded two detonations on the territory of Romania in certain areas during the Russian attack with UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)," Demchenko said.

Newsweek has contacted the Kremlin for comment via email.

Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on his Telegram channel that the drone attack on Ukraine's main grain exporting port damaged warehouses and industrial buildings and set several residential buildings on fire. No casualties were reported, he said.

"Russian terrorists attacked the south of Odesa region with attack drones for 3.5 hours. 17 drones were shot down by our air-defense forces," Kiper wrote.

In another attack on Sunday, strikes damaged infrastructure and injured at least two people in Odesa.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Update 9/4/23, 6:25 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with further details.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC