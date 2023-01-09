Russia's Claims of Kramatorsk Attack Questioned by Media on the Ground

Russia's claims of a missile attack on the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine have been questioned by multiple reporters on the ground after Moscow officials said the strike had killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers.

Moscow said it struck two college dormitories, killing 600 Ukrainian soldiers, in a revenge attack after a Ukrainian strike on a Russian base in the occupied town of Makiivka in the eastern Donetsk region, which killed at least 89 soldiers on New Year's Day.

But the Russian claim has been dismissed by several reporters on the ground and Ukrainian officials. Several Russian pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, including Rybar and Grey Zone, have also criticized Russia's Defense Ministry for lying about the "retaliation operation," independent news outlet Meduza reported.

On Sunday, Antti Kuronen, a Finnish journalist for the broadcasting company Yle, said he visited the site of the shelling in Kramatorsk and reported that the attack hit an empty school.

Venäjä väittää, että se tappoi satoja ukrainalaisia sotilaita ohjusiskussa tähän kouluun Kramatorskissa. Olen paikalla ja vähän outoa, että rakennusta ei ole edes eristetty. Paikalliset eivät myöskään nähneet ambulansseja täällä aamulla. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/YHGxVy1ca6 — Antti Kuronen (@YLEKuronen) January 8, 2023

"Russia claims it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in a missile strike on this school in Kramatorsk. I'm there and it's a bit strange that the building isn't even insulated. Locals didn't see any ambulances here in the morning either," Kuronen tweeted.

He went on: "I heard the explosions last night when this target was also hit. Large crater (possibly S-300) in front of the school. No direct hit. Military contacts visited the place in the morning and according to them the school was empty."

He continued: "Another missile hit in front of these old garages. I must say that at this point I trust my own observations and Ukraine's statements more than the Russian Defense Ministry's claim about more than 600 dead Ukrainian soldiers."

Italian journalist in Kramatorsk here. Russia allegedly killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers “in dormitories 28 and 47”. I’m checking the first place, dormitory 28: the missile missed the target, made a big hole in the soft terrain and didn’t touch the buildings around /1 pic.twitter.com/um9Oh0CzlA — Daniele Raineri (@DanieleRaineri) January 8, 2023

Daniele Raineri, an Italian journalist in Kramatorsk, also visited the site of the strike and said there were no signs of damage to the two buildings Russia claimed to have destroyed.

"Russia allegedly killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers 'in dormitories 28 and 47'. I'm checking the first place, dormitory 28: the missile missed the target, made a big hole in the soft terrain and didn't touch the buildings around," Raineri tweeted.

"Checking the second place, dormitory 47: the Russian missile missed the target, again. There's a big hole in front of the building, the place is empty. That's all from Kramatorsk."

A Reuters reporter in Kramatorsk said there were no obvious signs that soldiers had been living there and no sign of bodies or traces of blood. A CNN team on the ground said there was no indication of any massive casualties in the area.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a U.S. think tank, said on Sunday that the Russian Defense Ministry's claim that Russian forces responded to the Ukrainian strike in Makiivka "are generating further discontent in the Russian information space."

"Several Russian milbloggers responded negatively to the Russian MoD's claim, pointing out that the Russian MoD frequently presents fraudulent claims and criticizing Russian military leadership for fabricating a story to 'retaliate' for the Makiivka strike instead of holding Russian leadership responsible for the losses accountable," the ISW said.

