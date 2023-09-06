Russian Lancet Drone Strike on Ukrainian 'Buk' Has Surprising Result—Video

New combat footage circulating online appears to show a Russian Lancet loitering munition strike on a decoy Ukrainian Buk-M1 air defense system.

In the footage, posted to social media, what looks to be a Russian Lancet drone zeroes in on its target. But the Ukrainian Buk-M1 system appears to reveal itself as a decoy as the loitering munition detonates, according to the clip apparently recorded by a drone.

Newsweek could not independently verify this footage, nor when and where it was filmed. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been contacted for written comment.

Videos of Russian drones targeting decoy Ukrainian military equipment have spread online throughout the 18-month-long conflict, with reports suggesting Lancet drones have targeted Ukrainian decoy tanks, IRIS-T missile systems and Buk systems.

A BUK-M1 medium-range surface-to-air missile system, also known by its NATO reporting name, SA-11 Gadfly. New combat footage circulating online appears to show a Russian Lancet loitering munition strike on a decoy Ukrainian Buk-M1 air defense system. Finnish army

The Buk-M1, also known by its NATO moniker, the SA-11 Gadfly, is a Soviet-era self-propelled medium-range surface-to-air missile system in use with both the Russian and Ukrainian armed forces.

There are tracked and wheeled versions of the Buk system, which is designed to take down enemy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and other targets, according to the U.S. military. Since it went into service, the Buk missile system has been repeatedly upgraded, and Russia's armed forces started using the later Buk-M2 in 2008.

The SA-11 Gadfly can be ready to fire within five minutes, and ready to move once again in another five minutes, the U.S. military said.

Russia has made extensive use of cheap suicide drones, also known as "kamikaze" drones, since it began its invasion in February 2022. Ukrainian artillery soldiers fighting in Ukraine's counteroffensive told the Reuters news agency in late June that the Lancets were one of the key threats after Russia upped their use in recent months.

With each Lancet thought to have a price tag of around $35,000, they are a more cost-effective way for Russia to strike Ukrainian targets than launch missiles.

Moscow's forces have also used the Iranian-designed Shahed suicide drones, which have gained a higher profile in the media, to launch waves of regular strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. Experts say that although the slow-moving aerial drones are relatively easy to shoot down once they are detected, it can be difficult for Ukrainian defenses to see them coming.

On Wednesday morning, Ukraine's air force said the country's air defenses had intercepted 15 Shahed attack uncrewed aerial vehicles overnight. Russia launched a total of 25 drone strikes, including from its Primorsko-Akhtarsk military base in the Russian Krasnodar region.