Russia Outlines Three Conditions for Peace It Will Not Accept From Zelensky

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "peace formula" as a basis for talks, outlining three conditions that Moscow will not accept.

"It is obvious that Kyiv is not ready for dialogue," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

"Putting forward all sorts of ideas and 'formulas of peace,' Zelensky cherishes the illusion of achieving, with the help of the West, the withdrawal of our troops from the Russian territory of Donbas, Crimea, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region, the payment of reparations by Russia, and the surrender of international tribunals and the like."

"Of course, we will not talk to anyone on such conditions," Lavrov added.

Zelensky put forward his 10-step "peace formula" during a virtual address to world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia in November.

"I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," Zelensky told the leaders of the world's biggest economies, according to a transcript of his speech.

The 10 steps he outlined are: radiation and nuclear safety; food security; energy security; release of all prisoners and deported persons; implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and the world order; withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities; restoration of justice; countering ecocide; preventing escalation; and finally, confirmation of the end of the war.

The peace formula would "save thousands of lives," Zelensky said.

"It will restore the validity of international law. It will revitalize the security architecture. It will return global stability, without which the whole world is suffering. In essence—this is what the honest countries of the world are cooperating for."

But Russia has asserted that Ukraine must accept the September annexation of four of its regions—Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia—following sham referendums called by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

There can be no peace plan "that does not take into account today's realities regarding Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into Russia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No plan that does not take into account these realities can claim to be peaceful," he added.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv hopes to hold a "peace summit" in February with the goal of ending the ongoing conflict.

Putin claimed Sunday that Ukraine is refusing to hold peace talks. He told a Russian state TV outlet that he is "prepared to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with all the participants of this process."

