Russia Loses 17 Tanks, 24 APVs in a Day Amid Counteroffensive: Ukraine

Russia lost 17 tanks and 24 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV) in a day as Ukrainian defense forces carried out their long-awaited counteroffensive, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In an update posted to Facebook early Sunday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote that Russia lost a total of 3,926 tanks since the war began last February. The update also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's military lost a total of 7,631 APVs, 3,736 artillery systems, and 215,640 soldiers—with 980 dying in one day. Newsweek couldn't independently verify those figures.

The losses come as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine drags on as the war extended to major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kherson, Odessa, and Bakhmut—where troops from both sides fought for months. Putin was confident that his country would achieve its goals, but was met with stronger-than-expected defense efforts, which were mainly bolstered by the West.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday that his country's counteroffensive began after several months of preparations, with the help of Western countries sending tanks, heavy artillery, and advanced military equipment, among other defense options.

Servicemen of the assault brigade "Spartan" of National Guard of Ukraine take part in military exercises in Kharkiv region, on June 1. Russia lost 17 tanks and 24 Armored Protected Vehicles (APV) in a day as Ukrainian defense forces carried out their long-awaited counteroffensive, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

"Appropriate counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine. I will not say in detail at what stage they are. I believe we will certainly feel all this," Zelensky told reporters after he met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv. "You must trust our military. I trust them. I am in daily contact with our commanders in various areas. Syrsky, Tarnavsky, with Moskalyov, Naiev, Zaluzhny. All are now in a positive mood."

The Ukrainian president added that it is important that Russia feels that "they do not have long left, in my opinion."

Despite the reported Russian losses, Putin recently said that Ukrainian forces were unsuccessful with their defensive actions on the frontline because of Russian weapons' quality and proper command, Russian news agency Tass reported Saturday.

"The enemy had no success in any area. It is all due to the courage and heroism of our soldiers, the proper organization and management of troops and the great efficiency of Russian weapons, especially advanced weapons," said Putin, adding that the fight was intense in the past two days.

Ukraine's military destroyed at least two Russian TOS-1A thermobaric launchers over the past few days, according to a Saturday assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The thermobaric launchers are "highly destructive, but scarce artillery assets," according to the U.S.-based think tank.

Russia praised the performance of the TOS-1A systems, which were used since the early days of the war in Ukraine. The country previously called the TOS-1A, which it designates a "heavy flame-thrower," a "formidable weapon."

Newsweek reached out by email to the Russian defense ministry for comment.