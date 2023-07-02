Russia Loses 26 Artillery Systems, 20 APVs in a Day: Ukraine

Russia has lost a total of over 790 troops, 10 tanks, 20 armored personnel vehicles (APVs), and 26 artillery systems in the 24 hours between Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The daily estimates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which have not been confirmed by Russian authorities, were published on social media on Sunday.

Since the beginning of the war on February 24, 2022, Ukrainian authorities estimate that Russia lost over 200,000 troops, more than 4,000 tanks, over 7,800 APVs, and more than 4,000 artillery systems.

"The occupiers suffer significant losses every day, which they try to hide," Ukraine's armed forces wrote in an update on the war on Facebook.

A Ukrainian artilleryman carries a 155 mm shell to fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian positions near Avdiivka in the Donetsk region on June 23, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

The Ukrainian counteroffensive continued on Saturday, with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley saying that the operation could last much longer than some Western observers expected.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that Russian troops repelled the counteroffensive operations of Ukrainian forces in the Bakhmut area and alongside the Avdiivka-Donetsk City front, as reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

More Ukrainian counteroffense operations, according to Russian sources, were conducted in two other sectors of the front line in southern Ukraine, where they said troops made small gains, which remain unconfirmed.

On the same day, Russian officials and sources celebrated claims of a victory over small-scale Ukrainian landings in eastern Kherson Oblast, an "exaggerated praise" that suggests "either that the Russian military command sincerely fears a Ukrainian attack on east bank Kherson Oblast or that it is desperate for an informational victory following the Wagner Group's armed rebellion or both," wrote the ISW.

Russian sources claim that the current Ukrainian operations are being conducted with smaller infantry groups and fewer armored vehicles than during previous ones, which would suggest, the ISW said, that Ukraine is not currently attempting a large-scale counteroffensive operation aiming to rapidly take back territories from Russia.

Ukraine's estimates of Russian losses between July 1 and 2 might be slightly exaggerated, according to experts, but independent data show that Russia has suffered huge losses since the beginning of the invasion, and continues to lose equipment to the Ukrainians.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 02.07.23 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.07.23 were approximately pic.twitter.com/bz3xB9Ok1n — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) July 2, 2023

According to Oryx, a website monitoring military losses in the war-torn country and collecting photographic evidence of such losses, Russia has lost over 2,000 tanks, a total of more than 1,200 APVs (319) and armored fighting vehicles (898) since February 2022.

The website also reports the loss of 103 artillery support vehicles and equipment, 248 towed artillery, and 431 self-propelled artillery.