Russia Loses 30 Artillery Systems, 11 Tanks and a Plane in a Day: Ukraine

Russia lost 440 military personnel and 30 artillery systems in the previous 24 hours, according to to the latest figures released by Ukrainian officials.

The total number of artillery systems lost by Moscow's forces so far in the war is 6,477. The total number of Russian military personnel killed is 278,570.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed its most recent assessment of Russian military losses in an October 1 post shared on its official Facebook page.

According to the Ukrainian military, 11 tanks were also lost in the same 24-hour period bringing the total number to 4,702 since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Ukrainian artillerymen launch a missile attack on Russian military positions in the Bakhmut direction in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 12, 2023. The latest figures from Ukraine outline the loss of dozens of Russian artillery systems over the preceding 24-hour period. Getty

It added a single Russian aircraft was also lost bring the total to 316, not including helicopters.

Newsweek has been unable to verify these figures.

Both Ukraine and Russia have suffered significant losses as Kyiv continues to push on with its counter-offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his military regained control of Klinschiivka, a village southwest of Bakhmut last month, giving Ukraine a much-needed boost in its counteroffensive efforts.

A Russian soldier shared a video recorded on September 19 that was posted to X, formerly Twitter, and claimed at least 1,000 but possibly as many as 1,200 troops were killed in the battle for Klischchiivka.

The Russian soldier said: "Enemy manpower superiority is reportedly 10-fold. They're better armed. We have no magazines, nothing. Machine guns are rotten. We use whatever there is."

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has received a boost in central Europe as Slovakia's pro-Moscow former prime minister has returned to power in the country.

Robert Fico's election victory with the populist Smer-SD party on Sunday will likely signal a major concern for Kyiv, which has benefited from military aid from Slovakia, with which it shares a border.

Fico has stated that Slovakia would only offer Kyiv humanitarian assistance instead of military aid.

Slovakia and Poland have sent Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, setting the precedent for Kyiv's allies to consider boosting the country's airpower with Western-made aircraft, particularly US-built F-16 fighter jets.

Fico previously stepped down as Slovakia's prime minister after the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée in 2018.

Kuciak, who was investigating allegations of government corruption, was shot dead with his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová, at their home in February 2018. The ensuing political crisis culminated with the resignation of Fico and his entire Cabinet.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian MOD for comment via email.