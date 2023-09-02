Russia Loses 30 Artillery Systems, 24 APVs in a Day: Ukraine

Russia lost 30 artillery systems and 24 armored personnel vehicles (APVs) in the 24 hours between Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2, according to Ukraine.

Kyiv's daily count of Russian losses also said that Moscow lost 570 troops, 12 tanks and 12 UAVs in those same 24 hours.

According to the figures published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page, Russia has lost a total of 8,637 APVs and 5,560 artillery systems since the beginning of its invasion on February 24, 2022.

These alleged losses come as the U.S. said Ukrainian forces have made "notable progress" in the southern sector of the front.

In this picture: A woman wearing traditional Ukrainian clothes poses for photographs in front of a destroyed Russian armored military vehicle displayed in main street Khreshchatyk Street on Ukraine's Independence Day in Kyiv, on August 24, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images

The number of Russian losses in Ukraine are difficult to prove with certainty, as Moscow is considered to undercount them while Ukraine is said to inflate them. Newsweek has been unable to independently verify the figures from Ukraine.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's defense ministry for comment via email.

Dutch open-source outlet Oryx, which has been monitoring Russian losses since the beginning of the conflict based on photographic evidence, say Moscow has lost 107 artillery support vehicles and equipment, 509 self-propelled artillery systems and 292 towed artillery systems so far in the war.

According to Oryx, Russia has also lost a total of 959 armored fighting vehicles and 346 armored personnel carriers.

As of Friday, according to the latest update from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank, Ukrainian forces were continuing their offensive on the Russian lines near Bakhmut and in the western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Kyiv troops made "some advances," the ISW said, with Ukraine's General Staff reporting some "unspecified success" in the region of the nuclear plant.

Despite the reported success in Kyiv's counteroffensive, Ukraine and its Western allies are still waiting for a major breakthrough in the campaign, though experts believe this could become easier after Ukraine broke through Russia's initial line of defense on the southern front.

"The chances of it happening are growing," John Herbst, senior director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, told The Hill on Friday. "If [we] are right about the second defensive line the farther east you go, then what we're seeing today means a bigger chance of a big breakthrough."

White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Saturday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has made "notable progress" in the past three days "in that southern line of advance coming out of the Zaporizhzhia area."

"They have achieved some success against that second line of Russian defences," Kirby said in Washington.