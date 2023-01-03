Russia Loses More Than 2,000 Soldiers Just 3 Days Into New Year: Ukraine

Russia's 2023 death toll from the war has already climbed past 2,000, with no end to the conflict in sight, Ukrainian military officials said.

According to estimates posted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense over the last several days, Russia has lost an estimated 2,230 personnel combined in just three days of fighting, bringing the number of Russian dead to an estimated 108,190 since the war began on February 24, 2022.

Those numbers are already in dispute, however, in a conflict in which the dead are not easily accounted for. Following a missile strike in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine Monday that Ukrainian officials estimated killed about 400 Russians, the Kremlin issued a statement saying that the total was closer to 63, prompting the Ukrainian military to pursue clarification of the number.

Other observers have had significant challenges estimating the death toll. Russian independent news outlet Mediazona had confirmed the names of just over 10,000 casualties as of mid-December, though U.S. President Joe Biden's top military official, General Mark Milley, suggested that both sides had cleared the 100,000 dead mark in November. Russia, meanwhile, has been reluctant to release its own estimates of the overall death toll.

Anger in Russia over the mounting losses has been simmering. Following polling that showed increasing war opposition in the country at year's end, Monday's strike in the Donetsk region sparked a wave of criticism of Russia's military leadership, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), with some pro-Russian bloggers going as far to criticize the concentrated placement of the soldiers, and reporting death tolls substantially higher than the 63 reported by the Russian government.

Meanwhile, the ISW reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense was attempting to deflect blame for the incident on officials in the occupied Donetsk People's Republic as well as the soldiers, claiming that the strike occurred when Russian servicemen "violated operational security by using personal cellphones, allowing Ukrainian forces to conduct a precision strike at the base."

Several of those bloggers, the ISW said, referred on Telegram to December 21 statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the need for the Ministry of Defense to take accountability and listen to criticism of its failures while also calling on the Kremlin to punish military leaders responsible for failures in the field.

Those, the ISW said, presented signs that Putin's command of the conflict was slipping.

"Such profound military failures will continue to complicate Putin's efforts to appease the Russian pro-war community and retain the dominant narrative in the domestic information space," the ISW wrote.

"Russian sources claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military and the Investigative Committee to investigate the incident in Makiivka by January 6. Putin's inability to address the criticism and fix the flaws in Russia's military campaign may undermine his credibility as a hands-on war leader."

