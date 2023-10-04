Russia Appears to Admit Moon Probe Failed as It Couldn't Replace US Tech

Russia's Luna-25 mission failed due to a malfunction in the probe's control unit, the country's space agency, Roscosmos, said Tuesday.

The unmanned spacecraft Luna-25, which was expected to land on the South Pole of the moon on August 21, spun out of control and crashed into the moon's surface on August 19. The expedition was Moscow's first since 1976—before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Luna 25, also designated the Luna-Glob-Lander, was a failed Russian lunar lander mission that launched in August 2023. Courtesy of N.P.O. Lavochkin; laspace

"The most probable cause of the accident was the abnormal functioning of the onboard control system," Roscosmos said, adding that a malfunction with Luna-25's BIUS-L angular velocity measuring unit meant its propulsion system could not be switched off.

The spacecraft's propulsion system blasted for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 as it advanced toward the lunar surface, said Roscosmos.

"As a result, the station moved into an off-target open orbit and collided with the lunar surface," the space agency said, adding that it had formulated "recommendations and additional measures" for future missions to the moon.

The space agency's admission that the lunar mission failed due to a malfunction with Luna-25's BIUS-L angular velocity measuring unit, comes after the chief engineer of the device said that Western-imposed sanctions meant Moscow had to domestically produce the BIUS-L, which made it seven times heavier than usual during development.

The development team had to proceed with "import substitution" and create the necessary part domestically, said the chief designer of the device, Alexey Kazakov, in an interview with Russian news outlet Gazeta in May 2021.

"Our device...is entirely built on domestic components, which plays a role," said Kazakov, when questioned on why the device weighs 10 kilograms [22 pounds], when a previous version weighed 1.5 kilograms.

Roscosmos didn't elaborate on Tuesday on what caused the malfunction of the BIUS-L angular velocity measuring unit, but the admission of the device causing the mission's failure suggests Russia has not been able to fully replace critical Western technology with domestically-produced alternatives.

Newsweek has contacted Roscosmos for comment via email.

According to NASA, the Luna-25 mission had two primary scientific objectives: to study composition of the polar regolith, and to study the plasma and dust components of the lunar polar exosphere. It was expected to operate on the lunar surface, studying surface regolith and exospheric dust and particles, for one year.

