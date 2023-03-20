Russia Threatens to Blow Up ICC With Hypersonic Missile

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev issued an ominous warning on Monday, suggesting that Russia could strike the International Criminal Court (ICC) with a hypersonic missile in response to its decision to issue an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.

Attempts to try Putin in the ICC would have "monstrous" consequences for international law, Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said in a statement on his Telegram channel.

The ICC, which is based in The Hague in the Netherlands, concluded on Friday that the Russian leader had committed war crimes in his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, that started almost 13 months ago, citing the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children. It marked the time that an arrest warrant has been issued against the leader of one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

"The ICC judges got excited in vain. Look, they say, we are brave, we did not c*** ourselves to raise a hand against the largest nuclear power," wrote Medvedev. "Alas, gentlemen, everyone walks under God and rockets. It is quite possible to imagine the targeted use of a hypersonic 'Onyx' from the North Sea from a Russian ship at the Hague courthouse."

"And the court is just a miserable international organization, not the population of a NATO country. Therefore, a war will not start. They will be afraid. And no one will regret. So, citizens of the judge, look carefully into the sky…," Medvedev added.

