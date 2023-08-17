What Is 2S43 Malva? Soviet Self-Propelled Howitzer Dubbed 'Russian HIMARS'

Russia's military will soon receive deliveries of Moscow's 2S43 Malva self-propelled howitzer, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. The development comes as U.S.-supplied HIMARS continue to make their mark in the artillery war dominating Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry signed a new deal for supplying the "latest" Malva wheeled artillery system during the "Army-2023" defense forum just outside the capital this week, Moscow said in a statement.

"Government contracts are signed for the manufacture and supply of 152 mm 2S43 self-propelled artillery guns," the ministry said.

The wheeled artillery system dubbed Russia's answer to the U.S. military's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) by Russian independent outlet, The Moscow Times, is "designed to destroy a variety of targets," according to the state news agency Izvestia.

The 32-ton system, built on an 8x8 chassis, will target enemy infantry and military equipment on the front line, Izvestia reported. It can be used against "tactical nuclear weapons" at a distance of up to 15 miles, the outlet said in 2021. Russian sources had reported the country's airborne forces would use the Malva system, although it is not clear whether this is now confirmed. Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on August 14, 2023, in Kubinka, Russia. Russia's Defense Ministry signed a new deal for the supply of the "latest" Malva wheeled artillery system during the "Army-2023" defense forum just outside the capital this week, Moscow said in a statement. Getty Images/Contributor

But the 2S43 Malva is "essentially a copy of self-propelled howitzers developed in the USSR" from the mid-1960s to the early 1980s, The Moscow Times reported earlier this month.

According to the publication, the Malva has a range of up to 28 kilometers (17 miles), although Russia's state-owned Rostec defense conglomerate put its range at 24 kilometers (15 miles).

This falls far short of the range U.S. HIMARS are capable of reaching, which is around 186 miles (299 kilometers), depending on the rockets used. The 38 HIMARS systems provided by Washington to Ukraine are thought to have a range of around 80 kilometers (50 miles).

Artillery, including longer-range systems like the HIMARS, has been crucial throughout the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, including during Kyiv's counteroffensive, now at the two-and-a-half-month mark. "Artillery has been hugely important in this war," Davis Ellison, a strategic analyst with the Hague Center for Security Studies, told Newsweek earlier in August.

Many countries operate comparable howitzers in their armed forces, including the Caesar 8x8, 32-ton self-propelled 155mm howitzer which fires six rounds per minute.

Rostec said in late July it had completed the "official test" of the Malva system, adding it can fire seven rounds per minute. The wheeled howitzer can be more quickly deployed to, and moved from, a position compared to towed guns, the corporation added.

"It is more maneuverable than tracked gun mounts and has a long service life and lower operating cost," Rostec said in a press release on July 27.