World

Russian 'Multiple Missile' Attack on Black Sea Ship Thwarted by Ukraine: UK

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine's air defenses thwarted Russia from striking a civilian cargo ship at a port in the Black Sea last month, the U.K. government said on Monday, citing new intelligence.

A Liberian-flagged cargo ship that was berthed at a port in Ukraine's Odesa region was targeted by Russia's military with "multiple missiles" on August 24, the U.K.'s Foreign Office said in a statement. The missiles, which included two Kalibr cruise missiles fired from a Black Sea Fleet missile carrier, were "successfully shot down" by Ukraine's defenses, it said.

Weeks before the alleged attack, Russia had warned that ships traveling in the Black Sea to Ukraine's ports may be considered military targets. That warning coincided with Russia pulling out of the historic Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed the safe exports of Ukraine's grain and agricultural products to global markets.

Ukraine's port of Odesa
Bulk carrier M/V Razoni, carrying a cargo of corn, leaves Ukraine's port of Odesa, en route to Tripoli in Lebanon, on August 1, 2022. Kyiv's air defenses thwarted Russia from striking a civilian cargo ship at a port in the Black Sea last month, the U.K. government has said. OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP/Getty Images

"This attack followed U.S. government warnings that the Russian military may launch attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea," the U.K. said. "Thanks to Ukraine's air defense, the attack on the civilian ship failed. Not one of the Kalibr missiles reached its intended target."

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Defense Ministry via email for comment. The Kremlin has not commented on the alleged attack.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak repeated the findings in remarks made in Britain's parliament on Monday, citing "declassified intelligence."

The alleged attack demonstrated "just how desperate [Vladimir] Putin is," Sunak said.

The prime minster added: "Ukraine has the right to export its goods through international waters and they have the moral right to ship grain that is helping feed the world."

The U.K.'s Foreign Office said the attempted attack is "a clear demonstration of Russia's continuing attempts to choke Ukraine's economy, and President Putin's disregard for the lives of civilians and the interests of countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East."

The statement said that since Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russia has damaged 26 port infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and destroyed 280,000 tonnes (308,650 tons) of grain, adding that the amount was "enough to feed over 1 million people for a year."

"Putin is trying to win a war he will not win, and these attacks show just how desperate he is," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement. "In targeting cargo ships and Ukrainian infrastructure, Russia is hurting the rest of the world."

Britain's Defense Ministry said in late July that Russia repositioned its Black Sea Fleet following the termination of the grain deal, and that there is the potential for an increase in violence in the area.

Do you have a tip on a world-news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC