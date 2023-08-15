Video Shows Huge Crater From Russia's Overnight Missile Barrage on Ukraine

At least three people were killed and 10 injured during a massive missile strike carried out by Russia in Ukraine as images shared on social media show the aftermath of the attacks.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, that he said showed a crater and rubble in the western city of Lviv, while others posted images of a destroyed apartment block in the city.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said on Telegram that a Russian rocket had destroyed a kindergarten and that around 100 apartments were damaged and 500 windows smashed in an attack that left four people injured.

A rescuer examines a damaged residential building after a missile strike on Lviv, Ukraine, on August 15, 2023. Ukrainian authorities said that overnight strikes targeted eight regions in the country. GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

In the west of the country, Volyn Oblast Governor Yurii Pohuliaiko said that two cruise missiles hit an industrial facility in Lutsk, around 50 miles east of Ukraine's border with Poland. As of 8 a.m., three people were confirmed killed and three more injured.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry via email for comment.

BBC News correspondent James Waterhouse posted footage on X that had been shot overhead which he said showed the burning remains of a top of the building in the city that had been struck.

The sites were among civilian targets across eight regions that Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday had been hit overnight, including residential buildings, educational institutions and a hospital.

Yet another massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine last night. Yet another sleepless night full of terror for many Ukrainians.



- Lutsk region: an industrial object hit. 3 people dead



- Lviv: a missile flew into the yard of a kindergarten and destroyed its building. Over 100… pic.twitter.com/0PPN3qi6OI — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 15, 2023

In the eastern city of Dnipro, regional Governor Serhii Lysak said that Russian troops hit an industrial enterprise, causing a fire covering over 800 square meters (8,600 square feet) and wounding two people. A Telegram post on the pro-Ukrainian channel Politika Strani showed a crater in Dnipro left after a strike against a sports complex.

Russian missiles also hit an enterprise and a medical facility in Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, according to regional Governor Ihor Taburets, who said a strike damaged water and heat supply infrastructure but caused no injuries.

Ukraine's Air Force outlined on Tuesday the extent of Russia's bombardment which was comprised of 28 air and sea-based cruise missiles, 16 of which it said were shot down.

Three people dead after a missile hit this building in Lutsk, Volyn region.



Last night 28 were launched. The west often feels shielded from the conflict, but it touches all of Ukraine.



Russia is increasing air strikes on the places it can’t occupy.



pic.twitter.com/GCJ40Yfdry — James Waterhouse (@JamWaterhouse) August 15, 2023

Russia fired 24 Khinzhal and four Kalibr missiles from its airfields in Soltsy, Shaykovka, Engels, and Olenegorsk and a ship near Yalta in Russian-occupied Crimea, the air force added.

On X, Ukrainian presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak accused Russia of conducting "deliberate large-scale attacks on civilians" which were "solely for the sake of killing and psychological pressure."

He said it showed the need for more missile and air defenses and "'closed skies,' not talks about appeasement/negotiations with a Russian serial killer.'"

Also on Tuesday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Russian attacks along the eastern front line have decreased as Russia seeks to regroup and restore its forces. It comes as Ukraine continues with its counteroffensive that started two months ago which aims to retake occupied Russian territory.