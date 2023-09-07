World

Russia Has a Missile Problem

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

Russia likely faces obstacles in replenishing its missile supply, a think tank has said, 18 months into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched by President Vladimir Putin.

The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank, said in its latest analysis of the conflict on Wednesday that both Ukrainian and Russian sources report the Russian defense industrial base (DIB) faces "growing challenges" in replacing basic supplies, in addition to "known challenges in rebuilding its stocks of precision weapons."

Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence (GUR) Representative Andriy Yusov also said on Wednesday that Russia can only produce "dozens" of Kalibr cruise missiles and smaller numbers of Iskander missiles per month, which will not enable Russia to the replenish its pre-2022 stocks, the ISW noted.

An engine of destroyed Russian Kalibr missile
An engine of destroyed Russian Kalibr missile is exhibited on Khreshchatyk street on August 23, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. On August 23, Ukraine celebrates Day of the National Flag and on August 24 its 1991 declaration of independence from the USSR. Russia likely faces obstacles in replenishing its missile supply, a think tank has said. Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

The assessment comes four months into Ukraine's counteroffensive to reclaim its territory, with particularly heavy clashes taking place along the front lines in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Despite suggestions Russia's stockpile is running low, Moscow continues to target Ukraine with large-scale missile strikes.

On Wednesday afternoon local time, Russia launched its deadliest strike on a Ukrainian civilian target since January. A busy market street in Kostyantynivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region was struck, killing at least 17 people, including a child.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that a recently manufactured, undetonated Russian missile recovered by Kyiv forces from Ukraine's northern Sumy province in June suggested that Moscow's advanced weapons stock—including precision-guided missiles and rockets—was running low.

Pictures analyzed by StateWatch, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization, and Bloomberg showed that the missile had been manufactured just weeks before it was fired, which is unusual as missiles typically require several months of tests before being dispatched for use on the front lines.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Defense Ministry via email for comment.

Publicly available figures indicate that Russia has lost a number of cruise missiles since Putin invaded Ukraine more than 18 months ago.

Data published by Ukraine's General Staff on Thursday shows the total number of Russian cruise missiles destroyed since the war began stands at 1,455, with 22 destroyed in the last 24 hours. Independent sources give numbers that are more conservative than Kyiv's, and Russia doesn't publish figures on its military losses.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said in December 2022 that it will never run out of Kalibr cruise missiles.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC