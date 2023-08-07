World

Russia's First Moon Mission in 50 Years Off To Rocky Start with Evacuation

By
World Russia Space Roscosmos European Space Agency

Russian authorities will evacuate a settlement in the country's Far East later this week as Moscow prepares for its first moon landing in almost 50 years, a local official has said.

Residents of the village of Shakhtinsky, in Russia's Khabarovsk region, will leave their homes on August 11 at around 7.30 a.m. Moscow time to avoid fallout from the rocket launch, Alexei Maslov, head of the Verkhnebureinskyi district of the region, said in a post to Telegram on Monday.

Russia is expected to fire its Luna-25 lunar lander mission in the early hours of Friday morning local time from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome.

"This is the first lunar program to take place in the 21st century," Maslov said. The Luna-25 is described by Russian state news agency, Tass, as "the first domestically-made probe in modern Russia's history."

Luna 25 also Known as Luna-Glob-Lander
Luna 25, also designated the Luna-Glob-Lander, is a Russian lunar lander mission currently scheduled for launch on August 11 in Russia's Far East. Luna-25 will explore the area of the Moon close to the Boguslavsky crater, according to Russian state media. Courtesy of N.P.O. Lavochkin; laspace

The Luna-25 will "conduct long-term scientific research," including analyzing soil samples on the south pole of the Moon, Russian space agency, Roscosmos, said on Monday. It will land and explore the area of the Moon close to the Boguslavsky crater, Tass reported.

The probe will remain on the surface of the Moon for around one year, according to Russian reports.

It will use a Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket to reach Earth orbit, before entering lunar transfer orbit, followed by lunar orbit and ultimately reaching the surface of the moon, according to NASA. The initial flight stage will last around four and a half days, state news outlet RIA Novosti reported.

The village of Shakhtinsky is within the area Russian officials believe the rocket boosters will fall during the launch, Maslov said.

"Fallen fragments can cause injury to people in the immediate vicinity of the place of their fall," Maslov said on August 2. The falling rocket boosters will sound like "thunder," he added.

In late May, Roscosmos announced the launch would be set for August, delayed from the previously-planned date of July 13, 2023. Russia had "tentatively" planned to launch the probe in 2022, according to Tass.

Read more

Luna-25's predecessor, Luna-24, was launched by Soviet authorities in August 1976. Luna-24 brought 170 grams of lunar soil back to Earth, Tass reported.

Future missions of the Luna-26 and Luna-27 are forecast for 2027 and 2028, RIA Novosti reported. The Luna-27 mission will include a lunar soil drilling rig, according to the outlet.

Luna-26 will be sent up into the Moon's orbit for "remote scientific measurements and as a possible communications relay for the next lander mission," according to the European Space Agency. Luna-27 will be larger than the Luna-25 lander, the agency said.

The organization stopped cooperation with Russia on the lunar program after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, 2022.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC