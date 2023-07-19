World

Russian Mortar Crew Blow Themselves Up in Fiery Malfunction, Video Shows

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia

Graphic footage appears to show a Russian mortar malfunctioning as soldiers attempt to use it to attack Ukrainian positions.

In a grainy clip circulating on Reddit, troops fire the weapon but a plume of smoke immediately appears around where they are standing. A soldier can be seen crawling towards the mortar position as the smoke clears. It is not clear how many casualties there were.

Newsweek could not independently verify the authenticity, time of recording or location where the video was filmed, and has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

Newsweek has not embedded or linked to this footage because of its graphic nature.

Ukrainian Mortar
A member of the Ukrainian National Guard fires a mortar at a position along the front line in Ukraine's Kharkiv region on October 25, 2022. Graphic footage appears to show Russian soldiers injuring themselves after attempting to fire a mortar. Sergey BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

Artillery has played a crucial role in the ongoing war in Ukraine for both sides. In the early weeks of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in southern and eastern regions of the country, both Kyiv and Moscow were looking for where one another's artillery was located, Frederik Mertens, a strategic analysts with the Hague Center for Strategic Studies, previously told Newsweek.

Both sides are "trying to reach deep behind each other's lines with long-range firepower and trying to get the upper hand in this artillery duel," he added in mid-June.

On Tuesday, the U.S.' top soldier, General Mark Milley, reiterated that Ukraine sorely needs long-range and short-range artillery, adding in a press briefing: "That's what they want. That's what they're asking for."

But Russian forces are increasing their offensive efforts in the face of Ukrainian gains, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank said on Tuesday.

Read more

Also on Tuesday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said "the initiative is already on our side" in the Kupyansk area in eastern Ukraine, adding Moscow's "offensive in the Kupyansk direction is currently unsuccessful."

However, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that its fighters had advanced "up to 2 kilometers" (1.2 miles) along the front near Kupyansk, without specifying further details.

Bitter fighting is continuing on Bakhmut's northern and southern flanks, Maliar said on Tuesday, with Ukraine coming up against mines and "intense enemy fire." The fiercely contested city in eastern Ukraine has borne the brunt of some of the most lethal fighting of the war.

Russian forces "were forced to retreat" from the Donetsk village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka," a Ukrainian military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Both Ukraine and Russia have also made "limited advances" in the west of the annexed southern Zaporizhzhia region, the ISW said.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 28
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 28
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC