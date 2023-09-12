World

Russia Repositions Moscow Air Defenses Amid Frequent Attacks: UK

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

Russia is repositioning its air defenses around Moscow as the capital faces a growing number of drone attacks, the British Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, Russia has "recalibrated the posture of its short and medium-range air defenses around Moscow in an effort to more effectively defend against the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks the city now experiences most days," the MOD said in an intelligence update.

Russia has been hit with numerous drone strikes since President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with attacks more recently targeting the capital, Moscow.

A damaged building in Moscow
A man takes a photo of a damaged building of the Moscow-City business center (also known as Moscow International Business Center, of MIBC) after a drone fell on August 23, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the air forces stopped an attempt by Ukraine to carry out an attack by three unmanned aerial vehicles in Moscow. Contributor/Getty Images

The defense ministry said that since early September, Russian SA-22 air defense systems around Moscow have been pictured positioned on elevated towers and ramps.

"Previously, following strikes against Engels and Ryazan air bases in December 2022, Russia also positioned SA-22 on the roofs of official buildings in Moscow," the MOD said.

"This is almost certainly to allow the system to detect and engage UAV-type targets. However, it is probably also intended to act as a high-profile reassurance to the public that the authorities have the threat under control."

Newsweek has contacted Russia's foreign ministry via email for comment.

An attack on May 30, which Ukraine hasn't claimed responsibility for, marked the first time Moscow had been hit in a large-scale drone strike since the war began. Since then, there has been a string of drone strikes on the Russian capital, which Moscow has accused Kyiv of masterminding.

Ukraine typically distances itself from claiming responsibility for attacks on Russia soil, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously said that attacks on Russian territory are an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process."

Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence, told the Kyiv Post in July that the fact that drones have been able to reach Moscow "testify to the fact that the Putin regime is unable to fully control the sky even for the protection of the most important facilities."

"Obviously, this situation will continue and increase in scale," Yusov said.

A broadcast on the state-run Russian TV channel Russia-1 on September 3 showed the construction of a new site for air defense systems to be set up in Moscow. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported that it was filmed near one of Putin's residences in Novo-Ogarevo.

"As is customary in Russia, safety is for authorities only," Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on September 4.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC