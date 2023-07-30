Videos Show Massive Explosion in Moscow After Reported Drone Attack

Dramatic new footage circulating online appears to show an explosion in Moscow after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of a new drone attack on the capital.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a post to Telegram early on Sunday that Moscow was attacked with three Ukrainian drones, in what is the latest in a series of drone strikes the Kremlin has blamed on Kyiv.

One drone was shot down by air defense systems in western Moscow, the ministry said, with two further unmanned aerial vehicles suppressed by electronic weaponry.

These drones "lost control" and crashed into a non-residential building, the Russian government said. The buildings of two office towers were "slightly damaged," Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

An image of a damaged office block following a reported drone attack in Moscow on July 30, 2023. Dramatic new footage circulating online appears to show an explosion in Moscow as Russia's government accused Ukraine of a new strike on the city. ALEXANDER NEMENO/AFP via Getty Images

In one clip, posted by Russian news channel, Baza, an orange flash is caught on the dashboard camera of a vehicle that appears to be in the area of the explosion at around 4 a.m. local time. In another video circulating on social media, a fireball erupts with the sound of an explosion, sending plumes of smoke into the sky.

Newsweek could not independently verify the video footage.

#Russians officials report a drone attack on #Moscow One of the towers of the Moscow City complex was damaged.



Koikimedia bringing the world closer to your doorstep pic.twitter.com/Y7RLy1xoYX — KOIKIMEDIA (@KoikiMedia) July 30, 2023

Russia's state-backed Tass news agency, citing emergency officials, reported that a security guard had been injured. The drones had briefly shut down one of Moscow's main airports and delayed more than 20 flights, according to the report. Russian President Vladimir Putin was "of course" informed of the incident, Kremlin press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, told Tass.

Ukrainian officials have not publicly commented, but typically refrain from doing so on alleged attacks within Russian territory, which is a contentious topic for Kyiv's allies.

The alleged attack coincided with what Russia said was a 25-drone assault on the annexed Crimean peninsula. A total of 15 drones were destroyed by air defenses and nine were intercepted using electronic weaponry, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday morning.

This article will be updated shortly with additional information.