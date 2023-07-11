World

Russia Warns It Has Answers for NATO's New Members

By
World Russia NATO Sweden Sergey Lavrov

Russia has said that it would respond to the increased size of NATO amid the prospect of Sweden joining the alliance.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments to Russian media come on the first day of NATO's summit in Lithuania and follow the decision by Turkey to drop its objections to Stockholm's membership.

Lavrov said that Moscow was amazed "at the speed Finland and Sweden abandoned their neutral status." In May 2022, Finland announced with Sweden that it would join NATO in light of the threat posed by Russia following the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Finland joined in April, but Sweden's NATO bid was held up by Ankara over concerns it said it had on how Stockholm dealt with groups Turkey considers terrorists.

Regarding NATO expansion, Lavrov said on Tuesday, "I assure you we are taking adequate steps well in advance," state news agency RIA reported.

Jens Stoltenberg and Recep Tayyip Erdogan
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11, 2023. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the country was amaze "at the speed" that Finland and Sweden joined the alliance. Odd Anderson/Getty Images

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

