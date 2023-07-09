What Is Russia's Tu-160M? Inside 'White Swan' Nuclear Bomber Upgrade

Russia is testing an upgraded version of its largest nuclear missile-carrying supersonic bomber, the "White Swan", according to state media.

An improved model of the Tupolev Tu-160M strategic bomber is being trialed by Moscow, state news agency TASS reported on Thursday. The aircraft will be kitted out with more advanced weapons and electronic warfare systems.

The heavy bomber is undergoing joint tests by the Russian Defense Ministry and the United Aircraft Corporation, a Russian aerospace company largely owned by the government.

The Tu-160 is described as "the world's largest and most powerful supersonic military aircraft with a variable sweep-wing to date" by state media, referring to how the aircraft can change the position of its wings during flight. It is the heaviest combat aircraft in existence, according to manufacturer Tupolev.

A Russian Tu-160 strategic bomber (center) escorted by fighter jets performs refueling during a Victory Day parade rehearsal outside Moscow in Alabino on April 14, 2009. The Kremlin is triallng an improved model of the plane, state news agency TASS reported on Thursday. OXANA ONIPKO/AFP via Getty Images

The Tu-160—also known by its NATO reporting name, "Blackjack," and its nickname of the "White Swan"—is designed to strike long-distance targets in isolated areas with both conventional and nuclear weapons. Alongside Russia's Tu-95MS bombers, they form a key part of Moscow's long-range capabilities.

It was the last strategic bomber to be brought into use by Moscow's military in the Cold War era, according to military publication, The Drive. The Tu-160's maiden flight took place in December 1981 and Russian authorities restarted production in 2015. A new version of the Tu-160 was built in 2017, first taking to the skies in early 2018.

The four-crew Tu-160 can carry up to 12 nuclear-capable cruise missiles, such as the Kh-55 that have a maximum range of 3,000km, or 1,800 miles, according to AirForceTechnology.com. The range of the aircraft itself is reported to be around 7,800 miles.

Russia had nine Tu-160s fitted with Kh-55SM nuclear land-attack cruise missiles at the start of 2023, plus an additional seven modified versions of the aircraft, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank.

The Tu-160 models are often compared to the U.S. Air Force's B-2 Spirit heavy strategic bomber or the B-1 Lancer, a supersonic variable sweep-wing heavy bomber. The Tu-160 can fly faster than Mach 2, or twice the speed of sound, according to some reports.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has brought a new focus on Russia's airpower, with neither Moscow nor Kyiv able to establish air superiority in the months of fierce fighting.

According to figures from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia has lost 315 aircraft since the start of full-scale war in February 2022. However, the Ukrainian military hasn't specified the models of these aircraft.

Dutch open-source intelligence outlet, Oryx, however, has recorded the loss of just 83 Russian aircraft since the beginning of the conflict. This is considered a conservative estimate, as this count only includes visually verified losses.