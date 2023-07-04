Russia Planning Explosive 'Provocation' at Nuclear Power Plant: Ukraine

Russia may be planting explosives at Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in anticipation of a "provocation" taking place "in the nearest future," according to the Ukrainian military.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned in a Facebook post on Tuesday that Russia was planning the provocation "in the nearest future," claiming that "objects resembling explosive devices" were recently spotted being placed on the roof of the facility. Ukraine is in the midst of a counteroffensive that has seen the country regain control of some of its previously-occupied territory nearly 18 months into the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine also claimed that the provocation was being planned to "create a picture" that Ukraine had attacked the plant instead, asserting that Russian state media had launched a "misinformation" campaign to convince the public that Ukraine would attack the facility.

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is pictured in southern Ukraine on June 15, 2023. Ukrainian officials on Tuesday claimed that Russian forces had planted devices that may be explosives on the facility in anticipation of an upcoming "provocation." OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine officially announce the possible preparation, in the nearest future, of a provocation on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, occupied by Russian terrorists since March 4, 2022," the post from the general staff reads.

"Outside objects resembling explosive devices were placed on the outer roofs of the third and fourth power units of the ZNPP today," the post continues. "Their detonation should not damage power units, but may create a picture of shelling from Ukraine...No provocation of the enemy shall prosper."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made similar claims during his nightly televised address. He said that Ukrainian intelligence had discovered "that the Russian military placed items similar to explosives on the roofs of several power units," possibly in an attempt to "simulate an impact on the station."

"In any case, the world sees, and cannot help but see, that the only source of danger for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is Russia itself and no one else," said Zelensky.

Meanwhile, at least one Russian official has reportedly claimed that Ukraine is planning to attack the plant "in the dark" on Wednesday with the aid of "high-precision, long-range weapons."

"Today, we got information that I am authorised to announce...On July 5, literally at night, in the dark, the Ukrainian army will try to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Renat Karchaa, an advisor for Russia's Rosatom nuclear agency, said during a Tuesday appearance on state television in Moscow, according to Agence France Presse.

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of planning attacks on the ZNPP while fighting over control of the facility. Combat near the plant has prompted fears of a nuclear explosion or a radiation leak, which could have disastrous consequences for the surrounding area.

Concerns have recently intensified due to Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, which in part aims to regain territory in the Zaporizhzhia region. Zelensky also claimed on Saturday that Russia may be planning to remotely detonate explosives if Ukraine regains control of the ZNPP.

Last Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that no explosive devices had been found at the plant despite Ukraine's repeated claims to the contrary.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement that experts from the agency found no devices while conducting on-site inspections, with the caveat that "they still need additional access to carry out further such checks at the site."

"I have instructed our experts at the site to look into this matter and request the access they need for doing their job," said Grossi. "Until now they have not observed any mines or other explosives. Further access will still be needed."

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense via email and the IAEA online for comment.