World

Fired Russian Commander's Comments Show 'Serious Disaffection'—U.K.

By
World Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine War Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russia's military high command is likely to face increasing dissent from subordinates, after the firing of a top commander who criticized Moscow's leadership, British defense officials have said.

Ivan Popov, who was the 58th Combined Arms Army's major general, said he was removed from his post after criticizing the Russian Ministry of Defense for not providing enough support to his troops. The 58th Army he led is one of Russia's largest and has been central to battles in Mariupol and the southern Zaporizhzhia region, where it is facing Ukraine's counteroffensive that started on June 6.

In an audio clip shared on Wednesday by retired Russian colonel general and Duma deputy, Andrey Gurulyov, Popov said Moscow was sending ill-equipped troops to die on the front lines in Ukraine.

General Ivan Popov
Ivan Popov, Russia's 58th Combined Arms Army’s major general leading Russia's effort in Zaporizhzhia has been removed from his post. British defense officials said on July 15, 2023 it was notable he was removed for his criticism of the Russian high command rather than poor performance. Russian Military

He also blamed the Russian military establishment for "the lack of counter-battery combat," as well as the absence of artillery reconnaissance stations, which caused high troop losses.

While Ukraine's forces were unable to break through Russian ranks at the front, "our senior chief hit us from the rear, viciously beheading the army at the most difficult and intense moment," he added.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that while commanders have been "routinely" fired since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Popov's removal was "notable" for being due to "voicing concerns rather than for any alleged poor performance."

Read more

His comments "draw attention to serious disaffection many officers likely harbor towards the senior military leadership," the MOD said, noting that the complaints "largely echo those made by Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to his June 2023 mutiny."

The day before Prigozhin's troops seized military facilities in Rostov-on-Don and marched on Moscow, the Wagner founder denounced the reasons for President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in a rebellion that challenged his authority.

"Direct criticism from subordinates is likely to become an increasing problem for Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff General Gerasimov," added the British MOD update, which tends to emphasize Russian setbacks and Ukrainian gains.

Valery Gerasimov replaced Sergei Surovikin as Russia's campaign commander in January 2023. Surovikin was reportedly arrested for alleged involvement in Prigozhin's mutiny, although this was denied by his daughter.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said Popov's dismissal had caused "pronounced ire" against the Russian military command, with pro-war military bloggers saying it shows that the opinions of commanders were being suppressed.

"I think it's interesting that we are seeing more evidence of dissent in the higher levels of the Russian command—from the Gerasimov-Surovikin relationship now down to lower levels of command," former British military intelligence officer Philip Ingram told Newsweek.

"It indicates that Russia is having real difficulties that the Ukrainians will be able to exploit as Russia utilizes a very top-down, directed command style."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC