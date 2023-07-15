Fired Russian Commander's Comments Show 'Serious Disaffection'—U.K.

Russia's military high command is likely to face increasing dissent from subordinates, after the firing of a top commander who criticized Moscow's leadership, British defense officials have said.

Ivan Popov, who was the 58th Combined Arms Army's major general, said he was removed from his post after criticizing the Russian Ministry of Defense for not providing enough support to his troops. The 58th Army he led is one of Russia's largest and has been central to battles in Mariupol and the southern Zaporizhzhia region, where it is facing Ukraine's counteroffensive that started on June 6.

In an audio clip shared on Wednesday by retired Russian colonel general and Duma deputy, Andrey Gurulyov, Popov said Moscow was sending ill-equipped troops to die on the front lines in Ukraine.

Ivan Popov, Russia's 58th Combined Arms Army’s major general leading Russia's effort in Zaporizhzhia has been removed from his post. British defense officials said on July 15, 2023 it was notable he was removed for his criticism of the Russian high command rather than poor performance. Russian Military

He also blamed the Russian military establishment for "the lack of counter-battery combat," as well as the absence of artillery reconnaissance stations, which caused high troop losses.

While Ukraine's forces were unable to break through Russian ranks at the front, "our senior chief hit us from the rear, viciously beheading the army at the most difficult and intense moment," he added.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that while commanders have been "routinely" fired since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Popov's removal was "notable" for being due to "voicing concerns rather than for any alleged poor performance."

His comments "draw attention to serious disaffection many officers likely harbor towards the senior military leadership," the MOD said, noting that the complaints "largely echo those made by Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to his June 2023 mutiny."

The day before Prigozhin's troops seized military facilities in Rostov-on-Don and marched on Moscow, the Wagner founder denounced the reasons for President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in a rebellion that challenged his authority.

"Direct criticism from subordinates is likely to become an increasing problem for Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff General Gerasimov," added the British MOD update, which tends to emphasize Russian setbacks and Ukrainian gains.

Valery Gerasimov replaced Sergei Surovikin as Russia's campaign commander in January 2023. Surovikin was reportedly arrested for alleged involvement in Prigozhin's mutiny, although this was denied by his daughter.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said Popov's dismissal had caused "pronounced ire" against the Russian military command, with pro-war military bloggers saying it shows that the opinions of commanders were being suppressed.

"I think it's interesting that we are seeing more evidence of dissent in the higher levels of the Russian command—from the Gerasimov-Surovikin relationship now down to lower levels of command," former British military intelligence officer Philip Ingram told Newsweek.

"It indicates that Russia is having real difficulties that the Ukrainians will be able to exploit as Russia utilizes a very top-down, directed command style."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry for comment.