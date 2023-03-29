Russia Practicing Launches of Yars Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

Russia has announced its plan to begin practicing launches of its Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system this week amid its ongoing war against Ukraine.

In a Telegram post, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, "In the Strategic Missile Forces, a planned command and staff exercise with the Novosibirsk missile formation began."

The translated post goes on, "During the exercise, it is planned to work out maneuvering actions by autonomous launch PGRK Yars, which will cover the territories of three regions. Also, strategic missilemen will carry out a set of measures to camouflage and counter modern aerial reconnaissance means in cooperation with formations and units of the Central Military District and the Aerospace Forces."

The translation has not been verified by Newsweek.

Russian Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile systems proceed through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2021. This week, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced plans to practice Yars launches. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images

The ministry's statement follows President Vladimir Putin's announcement this month of plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which has been a Russian ally since the Ukraine conflict began 13 months ago.

"We are doing what they have been doing for decades, stationing them in certain allied countries, preparing the launch platforms and training their crews," Putin said, according to the Associated Press. "We are going to do the same thing."

As the war has continued, the U.S. and other Western nations have supplied Ukraine with significant amounts of military assistance, including long-range missiles, artillery, tanks and drones, which has allowed the country to resist Russia's forces since the February 2022 invasion. But Putin has said that Western support for Ukraine is "futile" and that the West cannot sustain weapons provisions to the country.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Missile Defense Project, the RS-24 Yars "is a three-stage solid fuel missile that carries a payload of three reentry vehicles and penetration aids."

"Development of the RS-24 Yars is believed to have started in 2004. Its first flight test was made in May of 2007. The RS-24 was tested again in December of 2007 and November of 2008," the defense project states. "A Russian state news agency report from December 2014 alleges that the RS-24 was in fact successfully test fired from a silo-based position."

During a press briefing this week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Putin's announcement about stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"We're going to continue to monitor the implications. We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon," she said.

"And so, you know, we remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance, but we have not seen any reason right now to change or adjust our posture," she added.

Newsweek reached out by email to the ministries of foreign affairs in Russia and Ukraine for comment.