Russian State TV Guest Admits 'Problems' on the Front Line

Moscow's forces in Ukraine "have problems with long-range weapons" on the frontlines as Kyiv pushes on with its counteroffensive, according to a Russian state television guest.

Russia's long-range strike capabilities are "probably the main issue to pay attention to at the moment," Russian parliament member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said during a state broadcast with Kremlin propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov on the Russia-1 channel.

"We have problems with long-range weapons," Gurulyov said in a translated clip posted to Twitter on Monday by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's internal ministry.

Long-range weapons have been a key item on Kyiv's military aid request list, and are used to strike further behind enemy lines than shorter-range systems.

A Russian serviceman patrols a destroyed area in Severodonetsk, Ukraine, on July 12, 2022. Moscow's forces "have problems with long-range weapons" on the frontlines, a Russian state television guest said. Olga MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry via email for comment.

In May, the United Kingdom pledged air-launched Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, which have an estimated range of more than 155 miles. The believed range of the Storm Shadow missiles exceeded that of the weapons systems the United States had donated to Ukraine. This included the extended-range versions of the Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) guidance systems and the missiles provided by Washington for the HIMARS, or High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

"My understanding is that the Storm Shadow missile has had a significant impact on the battlefield," British Defence Minister Ben Wallace told U.K. lawmakers last month.

On Thursday, Russian state media reported that Russian authorities were studying a Storm Shadow cruise missile intercepted in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, the home of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

In the midst of Kyiv's counteroffensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed calls for long-range capabilities in military aid packages from the country's Western backers.

"Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission but also to conduct a defensive operation," Zelensky told reporters on Friday.

However, although the U.S. agreed to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine in its latest aid package, Washington has refused to supply Kyiv with ATACMS, or surface-to-surface Army Tactical Missile Systems. ATACMS have a range of around 300 kilometers (about 186 miles).

On Monday, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine had carried out counteroffensive operations on at least three points across the front line on July 10.

"In five weeks, Ukrainian forces have liberated nearly the same amount of territory that Russian forces captured in over six months," the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest evaluation.