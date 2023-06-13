Russia Getting a Large Boost With Its Drone Supply

Russia is working toward producing attack drones domestically and is doing so "almost certainly with Iranian assistance" amid the war in Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense (MOD).

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces have made extensive use of Iran's Shahed-131 and 136 one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA-UAVs) throughout the war Putin launched in February 2022. The Iranian government initially denied providing Russia with drones until Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in November said Tehran had only given Moscow a "small number of drones months before the Ukraine war."

In its Tuesday intelligence update, the MOD wrote Russia in recent months "has highly likely worked to ensure its long-term, high-volume supply" of OWA-UAVs from Iran. The British ministry said that by "supplying these weapons, Iran continues to breach UN Security Council Resolution 2231."

"Russia is also working to start domestic production of OWA-UAVs, almost certainly with Iranian assistance," the MOD added.

Shahed-131 has a launch range of around 550 miles, while Shahed-136s' range is about 1,200 miles. Both drones are outfitted with a warhead that explodes upon reaching its intended target.

The ministry wrote that the "long-range strike capability" of drones is one reason why Putin's military began increasingly using the weapons. Another reason is that drones are comparatively cheaper than cruise missiles, which Russia has used at a large rate throughout the war.

Before the British defense ministry released its update about Iran helping Russia produce its own drones, United States officials shared declassified information about a drone factory in the Yelabuga region of Russia that Iran is allegedly helping Moscow build.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby revealed these plans in a June 9 statement. He also noted that Iran had recently made a deal to purchase Su-35 fighter jets from Russia.

"This is a full-scale defense partnership that is harmful to Ukraine, to Iran's neighbors, and to the international community," Kirby said.

The MOD described in its update how Russia has likely been receiving shipments of drones through what's known as the "International North-South Transit Corridor." This large network of ship, rail and road routes allows for the movement of trade goods between Russia and countries such as Iran and India.

Russia likely began receiving receiving "small deliveries" of Iranian OWA-UAVs by air before moving on to larger shipments carried by boat directly from Iran via the Caspian Sea, according to the MOD.

"This 'International North-South Transit Corridor' has assumed much more importance since the invasion," the ministry wrote. "It allows Russia to access Asian markets—including arms transfers—in ways it hopes are less vulnerable to international sanctions."