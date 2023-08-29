World

Russian Politician Defies Putin in Expletive-Filled Rant

By
World Russia Yevgeny Prigozhin Vladimir Putin

A Russian political candidate has paid tribute to Yevgeny Prigozhin and said the killing of the mercenary leader should motivate Moscow's forces fighting in Ukraine.

Igor Zuev, who is standing for deputy in the Irkutsk legislature in Russia's Siberia region, gave an expletive-filled speech in front of a government building in the city, where he lamented the death of the Wagner group leader two months after his mutiny against Vladimir Putin.

Russian investigators have said that Prigozhin was among the passengers killed after a plane he was in with other Wagner leaders crashed during a flight between Moscow and St. Petersburg on August 23.

Political candidate Igor Zuev
This screen grab from social media shared by independent Russian outlets shows political candidate Igor Zuev speaking in the Siberian city of Irkutsk. He paid tribute to the deceased Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. Via social media, Telegram

The Kremlin has denied responsibility for his death but Prigozhin was believed to be on borrowed time following his challenge to Putin's authority in a march on Moscow on June 24.

In the clip shared by independent Russian media outlets Sirena and Insider, Zuev did not mention Putin but referred to Prigozhin and Wagner, whom Putin had previously denounced as traitors.

The presence of children in the background did not seem to tame the language used by Zuev who addressed a crowd in khaki fatigues with a distinctive Z on his shoulder which has become the symbol of Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zuev said, "I want to say that what happened on the 24th" following "the death of your commanders" meant that "all the participants in the special military operation were just angry," about what had happened.

He said that Ukrainians were "rejoicing" at Prigozhin's death and that Russia's enemies were "b**** who will be washed away in f****** blood." This should spur Russian forces to "f****** finish off this f****** enemy," and "chase away the NATO soldiers who are fighting us there."

"They have beaten them and they will beat them," said Zuev, who, according to the news outlet Sirena, had volunteered to fight in the war in Ukraine in August 2022 but got wounded.

Sirena reported that he had stood for office before, with unsuccessful attempts to get into Irkutsk's city parliament (Duma) in 2014, the legislative assembly in 2018, and the State Duma in 2021. He is standing in regional elections which take place on September 10.

Zuev was speaking at an event on Saturday to mark those killed in Ukraine. The vice speaker of Irkutsk's legislative assembly, Larisa Yegorova, also praised Prigozhin's mercenary group, which has played a key role in Ukraine.

"Everyone who is present here will always remember what the Wagner group has done, is doing, and will do. We are proud that we live with you on the same land and breathe the same air with you. Our world is protected by people like you," she said, according to local news outlet Lyudi Baikala (People of Baikal).

Following Prigozhin's death, many unanswered questions remain over what will happen to the Wagner group he founded which is the Kremlin's foothold in Africa.

"There is no doubt there will be a big shake-up of the Wagner group," said Khatuna Mshvidobadze, a professorial lecturer of cyber security at the George Washington University. "Either the group will be broken up completely, or, more likely, absorbed by or distributed among some other mercenary groups such as Redut and Convoy."

"These groups are funded by Russian oligarchs and controlled by the GRU," she told Newsweek, referring to Russia's foreign military intelligence agency. "Both groups have been trying to recruit Wagnerites in the wake of mutiny."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC