Putin Says Prigozhin Mutiny Is 'Betrayal' of Russia, Vows Revenge

Vladimir Putin has responded to the rebellion by the Wagner Group of mercenaries as a "stab in the back" and vowed "decisive action" would be taken.

Putin made the comments in a televised address on Saturday after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that military sites in the city of Rostov-on-Don are under the control of his mercenary group.

It comes a day after Prigozhin declared war on the Russian Ministry of Defense, accusing the Russian military of attacking Wagner positions in Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address, on June 24, 2023, after Wagner Group fighters seized military facilities in the city of Rostov. Putin described how troops had betrayed Russia. Gavriil Grigorov/Getty Images

In an operation Prigozhin described as a "march for freedom", Wagner Group forces crossed from occupied Ukraine into Russia in at least two locations.

British defense officials said Wagner is holding key security sites, including the headquarters which runs Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

"Those who have organized an armed rebellion will be held accountable," Putin said, without mentioning Wagner or Prigozhin by name, "those who have been drawn into this, I call on you to stop your criminal actions."

Putin said that the troops "who went on the path of treason will be punished and will be held accountable," adding, "the armed forces have been given the necessary orders."

"Personal interests have led to the betrayal of our country and the cause that our armed forces are fighting," added Putin.

Putin’s full national address condemning the insurrection, with English-language subtitles. pic.twitter.com/i0sRCe3Dbw — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) June 24, 2023

Describing the rebellion, Putin referred to the year of the Russian Revolution. "It was such a blow that [was] dealt to Russia in 1917, when the country was waging World War I," he said.

He said that then, there was the "tragedy of the civil war" after the revolution in which "Russians killed Russians" and "political opportunists and foreign forces...divided the country."

"The one who organized and prepared the military rebellion, who raised arms against his comrades-in-arms, betrayed Russia," Putin said, "and they will answer for it."

After Putin's address, the Wagner Telegram channel said, "Putin made the wrong choice. All the worse for him. Soon we will have a new president."

The U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Saturday that the loyalty of Russia's security forces, in particular the Russian National Guard, will be crucial to how the crisis plays out. "This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times," the MOD said in its update.

Up until Putin's TV address, it was a coup not against Putin - but to force Putin to replace MoD/Army leadership. Now one thing to watch what other Russian politicians say. Already, 10th hour into the coup, the total disappearance of prime-minister Mishustin, the Moscow mayor… — Konstantin Sonin (@k_sonin) June 24, 2023

Konstantin Sonin, a Russian-born political economist from the University of Chicago tweeted "one thing to watch what other Russian politicians say," noting how 10 hours into the rebellion, the "total disappearance" of Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, "and other Putin's underlings is a bad sign for Putin."

