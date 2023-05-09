Putin Speaks of 'Destruction' of Russia in Victory Day Speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of provoking conflict during a combative Victory Day speech marking the Soviet role in the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II amid the backdrop of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin told the crowd assembled in Moscow's Red Square on Tuesday that all of Russia was behind what he calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"A real war has once again been unleashed against our Motherland. But we have repulsed international terrorism, we will also protect the inhabitants of Donbas [in eastern Ukraine], we will ensure our security," Putin said. He said the West's goal is "to achieve the collapse and destruction of our country."

Speaking before the Kremlin, days after what Moscow said was a drone attack that was carried out by Kyiv with the help of the U.S. and aimed at assassinating Putin.

Putin was joined on the Red Square by foreign leaders from former Soviet countries, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Victory Day celebrations across the country have reportedly been somewhat muted this year, after the cancellation of events in other cities over security concerns.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2023. He gave a combative speech and railed against the West. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Getty Images

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.