Putin is Already Preparing for the Next Mutiny

Vladimir Putin is worried that the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin could spark another mutiny like the one that the Wagner Group chief carried out, it has been reported.

The Russian-language version of The Moscow Times, a publication critical of Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine, said Russian intelligence services were working to prevent a repeat of the mutiny led by Prigozhin on June 24 in which his mercenaries seized military facilities in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and marched on Moscow before calling it off.

Russian authorities have said that Prigozhin was killed on August 23 after the plane he was traveling in between Moscow and St Petersburg crashed. The Kremlin has denied responsibility for the incident in which other Wagner commanders also perished, but analysts have pointed the finger at Putin seeking revenge for challenging his authority.

Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with Security Council permanent members via video link in Moscow, on August 25, 2023. The Moscow Times reported that Russian authorities are concerned that Putin could face another mutiny. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Getty Images

Meanwhile, The Moscow Times reported on Monday that the tanks which approached the Russian capital two months ago had left an "indelible impression" on Putin. Prigozhin had been considered a "threat" to the regime, it said, having defied Russian army command and a "personal order from the president."

"The Kremlin believes that after the liquidation of Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia, there is a threat of a new military rebellion," the publication reported, citing four unnamed sources close to Russian authorities, including with connections to the Kremlin and Russian law enforcement.

It added that Russian intelligence "are already working to control and prevent" another mutiny like the one Wagner carried out. Newsweek has contacted the Kremlin for comment by email.

Geopolitical analyst Nikola Mikovic told Newsweek "it will likely be the regular Russian military, rather than the Wagner Group, that will attempt to force another rebellion."

He said that most Russian commanders were unhappy about the way that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov are conducting the war, "so if Russia continues suffering defeats in Ukraine, a new mutiny will be inevitable."

"I don't think they will attempt to overthrow Putin—at least for the time being—because his approval rating is still relatively high. Instead, they will focus on Shoigu and Gerasimov, just like Prigozhin did."

In the two months that followed the Wagner mutiny, there had been speculation over whether Putin's hold on power had diminished, but he has taken measures to prevent a repeat to such a brazen challenge to his power.

In July, Kremlin-aligned Telegram channel Mash wrote that in response to the rebellion, police officers in the Moscow region would be taught new skills, including urban combat tactics, how to fire light machine guns and how to throw grenades.

Earlier in August, British defense officials said Putin was arming his personal force of soldiers, the Rosgvardia, with heavy weaponry, which could include artillery supplies and attack helicopters.

Meanwhile, Prigozhin's death last week also came as it emerged that his ally, General Sergei Surovikin, had been relieved of his command of Russia's air force. Last week, Putin signed a decree requiring those in Wagner and other private military companies to swear allegiance to the Russian state.

"Whether Putin ordered the killing or not is less important than the impression of strength he seems to have garnered by Prigozhin's death," Todd Armstrong, chair of Russian, Central European, and Eurasian Studies at Grinnell College in Iowa, told Newsweek.

"The real question is whether his strength rests on solid foundations, or whether there is meaningful dissent in the ranks of the so-called siloviki, those who hold political power in Russia," he added.

