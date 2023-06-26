Putin Breaks Silence for First Time Since Wagner Group Mutiny

Vladimir Putin suggested it was business as usual in Russia during his first public appearance since a direct challenge to the commander-in-chief's authority was mounted by Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

On Saturday, Putin denounced the actions of Prigozhin as "treason," after the Wagner Group took control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don and proceeded toward Moscow. Prigozhin later agreed to stand his troops down in a deal that reportedly will see him go to Belarus and not face prosecution.

Speaking on Monday, Putin made no mention of the crisis that had unfolded two days before, as he addressed participants at the International Youth Industrial Forum.

Vladimir Putin on June 22, 2023, in Moscow. The Russian president gave his first video address since Saturday, when he denounced the actions of the Wagner Group as "treason." Getty Images

In the video address released by the Kremlin, he said that domestic industry in Russia is reliant on human resources, as he praised the country's engineers, designers and innovators.

He described how building up Russia's competitive abilities in domestic and global markets is key to strengthening "the country's security, economic and technological sovereignty."

