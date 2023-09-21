World

Russia Makes Rare Admission About Harsh Reality of Ukraine War

A top Russian lawmaker recently admitted that his nation's troops can expect to be required to serve on the front lines of the Ukraine war without breaks for recuperation, according to a Thursday report from the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense.

Thursday is the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a "partial mobilization" of reservists to fight in Ukraine. Around 300,000 military personnel were called up in the president's order, and recent reports indicate some Moscow officials now favor another wave of mobilization due to heavy casualty losses as a result of Kyiv's ongoing counteroffensive.

While speaking to the press on September 15, Andrey Kartapolov, the Russian State Duma Defense Committee chair and a former general, "reiterated that mobilized personnel were obliged to serve for the duration of the 'special military operation,'" the MOD wrote in its update.

"In a new admission of the stark situation at the front, [Kartapolov] also said that it was not possible for personnel to be rotated out of the operational zone during their service," the MOD added.

Russian demining team in Ukraine
Russian demining team members work to clear an area in the city of Mariupol on July 13, 2022. A Russian lawmaker said troops can expect to stay fighting in Ukraine combat zones until the war is over. Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense via email for comment.

Meduza, an independent Russian media outlet, wrote that Kartapolov also said soldiers who had been put into combat by Putin's partial mobilization order last year still have the right to receive a brief period of rest and recuperation once every six months of service, which has been disputed by Russian troops.

Multiple videos have been posted online in recent months by Russian soldiers in Ukraine who claim they haven't been given their promised time off.

The United Kingdom's Defense Ministry wrote that keeping troops in combat zones in Ukraine without sufficient breaks has had a deleterious effect on Russia's military efforts.

"The absence of regular unit rotations out of combat duty is highly likely one of the most important factors contributing to low Russian morale, and the Russian Army's failure to conduct higher-level training since the invasion," the MOD said in its update.

The assessment continued: "The lack of such training is highly likely contributing to Russia's difficulties in conducting successful complex offensive operations."

Western analysts have been reporting on how Moscow's military is likely suffering from low morale since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Such reports have seemingly increased in recent months, and outlets such as WarTranslated frequently post videos of Russian soldiers refusing to follow orders to return to the front lines.

