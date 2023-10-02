World

Russia Accidentally Reveals Addresses of Putin's Secret Service

Russian authorities accidentally revealed the addresses of the country's secret military buildings, institutions, and spy homes, in Moscow and in St. Petersburg, an investigative site found.

The Dossier Center, a project launched by Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, found the addresses listed in a 434-page document titled "Special Group", which was published on the Moscow City Hall website. The document listed properties where there must be "no blackouts."

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin delivers a televised address to the nation in Moscow on September 30, 2023. The addresses of the Russian leader's secret service have accidentally been published. MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL/AFP

The list reportedly included a range of top-secret government facilities, homes belonging to GRU (the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) officers and President Vladimir Putin's secret service, an ammunition depot, and more.

The document was signed by Vyacheslav Torsunov, the head of the housing and communal services department, and Andrey Kovalev, the director of Mosenergosbyt, which sells electric energy to subscribers in the Moscow region. It was approved by the Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.

