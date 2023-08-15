World

Putin's Officials Scramble to Keep Ruble From Collapsing

By
World Russia Ruble War Ukraine

Russia's Central Bank has hiked interest rates at its first emergency meeting since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, after the ruble plummeted against the dollar.

The bank's decision on Tuesday to increase interest rates from 8.5 percent to 12 percent was higher than the 10 percent per annum that most analysts had expected and followed the ruble sliding past 100 to the U.S. dollar the day before.

Before the decision, the Russian currency had rallied, rising by over two percent to around 95 against the dollar before dropping back below 98.

The central bank suggested that increasing demand at home was causing the economy to overheat and that there was an increased expectation of inflation.

Russian currency exchange
A woman walks past a currency exchange office in Moscow on August 14, 2023. The Russian ruble slid past 100 against the dollar on August 14, 2023, its lowest level since March 23, 2022. YURI KADOBNOV/Getty Images

It said its decision was aimed at bringing inflation down to 4 percent by next year, from the current level of 4.4 percent. The central bank had been warning of inflationary pressures for around a year following the partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists in September.

Russia's economy has become increasingly militarized, with estimates released this month showing that more than a third of the state budget for this year, or more than $100 billion, will go on defense. Russia has also had to weather international sanctions.

A fall in export sales, a recovery in imports and increasing spending to fund Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine have all contributed to a weakening ruble and rising inflation.

However, Chris Weafer, chief executive officer of strategic consultants Macro Advisory Ltd, told Newsweek that because the ruble has been a managed currency since March 2022, the central bank's decision did not reflect a market crisis or imminent economic collapse in Russia.

He said the priority last year was to bring down inflation that peaked at 18 percent in March-April 2022, which was achieved by keeping the ruble close to 60 versus the dollar.

Read more

This policy changed when the ban on Russian oil exports to Europe started in December and the central bank worked with the finance ministry and the main export earning companies to compensate for the steep decline in oil taxes.

"It means they have managed the ruble down versus the U.S. dollar to compensate for the lower dollar-based earnings," said Weafer, who has been reporting on Russia's economy since 1998.

"But it seems as if they panicked a little in June, when the recent wave of devaluation started," he said, adding "the ruble has overshot on the way down."

"People are much less affected by the weak currency than used be the case," Weafer said.

He expects the ruble to stabilize around 90 to the dollar by the fall.

This is because there is more localization for goods and services and a switch to Chinese and Turkish suppliers, although the government is clearly concerned about inflation that will be the priority again for the central bank, he said.

Sanctions have strained Russia's budget and led to reduced state spending in areas other than the military, employment support and social spending, said Weafer. However, the economy is not facing a collapse or an imminent crisis and, therefore, the Kremlin is not under pressure to change its actions.

"There is enough money to maintain stability, although at the expense of economic growth," he said.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC