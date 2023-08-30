World

Russia's First Cruise Liner Sent for 'Repairs' After Years of Construction

By
World Russia Ship

A vessel touted as Russia's first modern cruise liner but hit by repeated delays has been sent back to the shipyard for more work.

Construction began on Pyotr Velikiy (Peter the Great) in 2016 at the Lotos shipyard in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan. The project was supposed to take two years.

The vessel has been described by state news outlet RIA Novosti as Russia's first liner in the post-Soviet era. It shares its name with the battlecruiser that is the flagship of Russia's Northern Fleet.

However, completion of the four-deck 141-meter (462ft) long cruise liner has been repeatedly postponed. The Pyotr Velikiy has been described in the Russian media as a "floating hotel" that will have 155 cabins, restaurants, spas, gyms and a swimming pool.

Peter the Great vessel
The Peter the Great cruise ship is shown in this image from the office of the Astrakhan governor. Its maiden voyage has been pushed back to 2024, according to local news outlets. Office of the Press Service and Information of the Administration of the Governor of the Astrakhan Region

State news agency Interfax said the ship should have been launched in April 2019 but there were delays due to technical problems at the shipyard and a series of redesigns. The construction process was also hampered by the COVID pandemic.

The liner's maiden voyage for tourists has been put back to 2024, local news outlet Lotosgtrk.ru reported on Wednesday. It said the Pyotr Velikiy had been sent back to the Astrakhan Shipbuilding Production Association for "further completion."

"There it will be tested until the end of 2023, and they plan to put it into operation by the next tourist season," the news outlet added.

Anatoly Mishanov, head of UTSS, part of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation, said the cruise liner would be given to its customer Mosturflot next year.

Newsweek has emailed Mosturflot, the Moscow River Shipping Company, for comment.

"The main construction phase has been completed," Mishanov told Interfax. "The vessel is ready for sea trials. The ship's systems will be tested in several stages and will last until December this year."

The vessel can take up to 310 passengers to cruise the Volga, Caspian, Azov and Black Seas. It will call at Aktau in Kazakhstan, Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan, the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, as well as Makhachkala in Russia's Dagestan region.

"Ships of this class have not been built in Russia for more than 60 years," Astrakhan governor Igor Babushkin told state news outlet Russia 1, adding that its construction could lead to similar vessels being built at local shipyards and support the development of cruise tourism in the region.

The governor added that partners from Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan were looking at providing cruise routes for the vessel.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
Better Planet (Mondays)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC