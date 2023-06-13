News

Russia State TV Warns U.S. a Nuclear Strike Will Happen—'In the Crosshairs'

By
News Russia-Ukraine War Nuclear weapons Russia Ukraine

A Russian state TV host has warned that if the Ukraine war escalates to a "nuclear phase," the Kremlin will strike the U.S. with nuclear weapons as it is "in the crosshairs."

Russian political commentator and president of Russia's Institute of the Middle East Yevgeny Satanovsky made the warning in a clip that has now gone viral.

The adviser to the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry, Anton Gerashchenko, shared the clip on his Twitter page on June 12 and the video—translated by Gerashchenko—has so far been viewed more than 100,000 times.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday, June 9, he would begin deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus on July 7-8, days before a NATO summit is set to be held in neighboring country Lithuania.

Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Supreme Economic Eurasian Council at the Grand Kremlin Palace on May 25, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. A Russian state TV pundit has said Russia will use a nuclear strike on the U.S. if the conflict in Ukraine continues as it is. Getty

"The question is, will it all reach the nuclear phase or not? Because if it keeps going like this, it will definitely happen," Satanovsky said on Russian state TV.

"And it won't be tactical [but strategic] nuclear weapons that we'll be striking at Ukraine, believe me, the United States of America, and all the targets that need to be in the crosshairs.

"They have been there since Soviet times and those in the U.S., and those in Europe, and those in other places where American nuclear weapons are concentrated, where there are American military bases.

"So I wish that on the way to the nuclear phase we could finish off the enemy without crossing the Rubicon. But if we have to, what can we do?

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Russian commentators and officials have said the Kremlin was prepared to use nuclear weapons in the conflict.

In April 2023, Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president, said the likelihood of nuclear weapons—described as the "backbone that holds the state together"—being used was growing by the day.

Medvedev, who was Putin's stand-in president between 2008 and 2012 and now serves as deputy head of Russia's Security Council, has issued nuclear threats frequently.

"In my opinion, [concerns about climate change] is nothing compared to the prospect of being at the epicenter of an explosion with a temperature of 5,000 Kelvin (scale), a shock wave of 350 meters per second and a pressure of 3,000 kilograms per square meter, with penetrating radiation, that is, ionizing radiation and an electromagnetic pulse," he said at an educational event in late April, according to Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

"Is there such a prospect today? (Unfortunately), yes. And it is growing every day for well-known reasons," he said.

Previously, in January, he said in a Telegram post discussing NATO support for Ukraine's military: "Defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC