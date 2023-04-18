News

Russian State TV Discusses Plan to Rule the World After Winning Nuclear War

Russia Nuclear war Ukraine

Russian state TV guests discussed a plan for world domination after nuclear war with the West during a debate on current global tensions due to the Ukraine war.

State TV host Vladimir Solovyov has repeatedly called for further escalation of the Ukraine war and aggression against the West as the conflict rages on.

In recent months, the Russian military has struggled to make headway in its invasion of Ukraine and has tried to capture the Donbas city of Bakhmut ahead of an anticipated counterattack by Kyiv.

If Ukrainian forces break through they could reach Russian-occupied Crimea, which one Putin ally warned could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an event marking Cosmonaut Day at the State Kremlin Palace, on April 12, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. Russian state TV guests discussed their plan for world domination after a nuclear war with the West as they discussed current global tensions due to the Ukraine war. Getty

During a broadcast Solovyov argued it is the West that is preparing for a global nuclear war and insisted Russia should behave more aggressively.

Solovyov regularly calls for a more aggressive approach, bemoaning the West's support of Ukraine in its conflict against Russia.

In a video, uploaded to the Russian Media Monitor YouTube account on Monday, the dean of Moscow State University's School of Television, Vitaly Tretyakov, questioned what would happen after a nuclear war.

He said: "Of course we will win, this isn't even up for discussion. What happens after our victory?

"Let's say, we won in a nuclear war, a fast and limited one, we got them all, pew-pew.

After that, we have to rule the world. The victor has to rule the world.

"Do we have a platform, a plan of ruling the world? I don't know, I haven't heard about it."

Solovyov joked that the plan on how to rule the world was written on a napkin and would be drawn up while individuals sat in a restaurant.

Tretyakov continued: "When Putin said that the next 10 years would be hard of course this doesn't pertain only to war on the territory of the former Ukraine, which should be simply liquidated as a nation.

"The same way Hitler's Nazi nation was liquidated, it was simply liquidated. Then it can be decided what to do with the lands and the people who used to serve this nation, but that is a separate topic."

Solovyov added that Russia should now focus on training new European leaders that favor Russia.

He said Russia had not yet lost Africa or Latin America because they had people on these continents dealing with this now.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's ministry of foreign affairs via email for comment.

