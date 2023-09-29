Russian Su-35 Fighter Jet Downed by Own Air Defense, Video Appears to Show

Russian air defenses close to the frontlines in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region have shot down one of Moscow's own advanced fighter jets, footage circulating online appears to show.

Russian air defense systems took out a Russian Su-35 multirole fighter jet around the occupied Ukrainian city of Tokmak, Russian and Ukrainian military bloggers as well as open-source intelligence accounts reported on Friday.

Russian authorities have not confirmed the reported incident, and Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment via email.

A Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes off during an air show in Istanbul on September 17, 2019.

In late August, data compiled and analysed by Newsweek revealed that more than a fifth of Russia's known manned aircraft and helicopter losses since the start of the war in Ukraine were not down to enemy action.

Western analysts say Russia's air force has an unusually high rate of self-inflicted losses, coming down to factors like restricted training time, few experienced pilots and the pressures of constant combat.

The Russian air defense shot down one of their own Su-35 planes last night near Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Confirmed by both sides.



